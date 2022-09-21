WhatsNew2Day
Liverpool: Darwin Nunez mocked on social media after he nearly hit CORNER FLAG in Uruguay training

Sports
By Merry
‘Liverpool fans should apologize for ever comparing this guy to Haaland’: Darwin Nunez is mocked on social media after the £85million forward almost hit the CORNER FLAG with an effort in Uruguay training that was ‘harder to do than to score’

  • Darwin Nunez has been ridiculed online for a wayward effort in Uruguay training
  • The striker robbed his teammate before his wild shot almost hit the corner flag
  • Liverpool signed the 23-year-old striker from Benfica for £85m this summer
  • Nunez has struggled to settle and has scored twice in six games and received a red card
  • Meanwhile, Manchester City’s new signing Erling Haaland has 14 in 10 games
  • One fan joked Reds supporters must apologize for comparing Nunez to Haaland
  • Click here for all the latest World Cup 2022 news and updates

By Max Mathews For Mailonline

Published: 09:24, 21 September 2022 | Up to date: 09:24, 21 September 2022

<!– <!– <!– <!– <!– <!–

Darwin Nunez has been ridiculed online for a wild shot that nearly hit the corner flag in Uruguay training.

The 23-year-old striker, who joined Liverpool in the summer from Benfica for £85million, is away with his country on international duty.

And Nunez continued his mediocre start to the season with a wayward effort that flew miles off target, prompting fans to take to social media to mock the striker.

Nunez has struggled to settle at Anfield, scoring just twice in six games while missing several good chances and receiving a red card and subsequent three-game ban for a shocking header on Crystal Palace’s Joachim Andersen.

Meanwhile, Manchester City’s summer signing Erling Haaland, who joined for £51m from Borussia Dortmund, has hit the ground running with 14 goals in 10 games, including 11 in seven Premier League games.

Many Liverpool fans had compared the pair at the start of the season, insisting their new man would surpass Haaland, but that has not proved the case so far.

The footage, jokingly set to the Champions League anthem, shows Nunez clapping into a team-mate who fouls him before being allowed to continue running towards goal.

Under minimal pressure from any defenders, he then flung his effort horribly wide, with the keeper forced to sprint away from goal in a failed attempt to stop the ball.

Nunez then bows his head in frustration – but the TikTok video, which has already been liked more than 125,000 times, attracted plenty of comments from football fans who mocked his shot.

One said: ‘All Liverpool fans the world over should pick a venue to collectively apologize to the rest of the world for ever comparing this guy to Haaland.’

Another added: ‘It looked harder to do than to score’, with a third questioning ‘How did he do it pro?’.

One continued: ‘This looks like golf trying to get it to the flag’, while a TikTok user sarcastically posted: ‘What a player.’

A sixth said: ‘He’s a social experiment at this point’, and one football fan added: ‘(Liverpool manager Jurgen) Klopp will come out and tell you it was the wind’, followed by a wind and two laughing emojis.

Another account wrote: ‘It’s getting to the point where you can’t defend him anymore.’

One said: ‘I’m here to say sorry Andy Carroll ever compared you to this guy, it was too harsh’, while a tenth simply concluded: ‘Barca dodged a bullet.’

