Liverpool could ‘target Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes if a bid for Jude Bellingham fails’

Liverpool could turn their attention to Wolves’ Portuguese midfielder Matheus Nunes if they failed in pursuit of Jude Bellingham.

Despite only coming to the Premier League from Sporting Lisbon this summer, Nunes may be a surprising name on a shortlist of alternatives to the young English midfielder lined up by the Reds, according to the Brazilian outlet. UOL.

Jurgen Klopp is expected to sign at least one central midfielder next summer, with his side often falling short in that area due to injuries, and some of his stars are over 30 or, in Naby Keita’s case, nearing the end of their careers. current contract .

The midfield has been Liverpool’s only problem area for some time now, and despite the signing of Juventus’ Arthur Melo at the deadline, things still look worrying.

With Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all struggling with injuries in the past, and James Milner in the twilight of his career, Klopp had to look to the youth.

And while Harvey Elliot, Fabio Carvalho and Curtis Jones are all solid backups, they are not the caliber of the player the German manager will want to rely on if his side is to compete for Premier League and Champions League titles.

Borussia Dortmund’s Bellingham is, of course, at the top of the list as he is likely to be with most of Europe’s top clubs, but reports suggest Nunes has been under close scrutiny for some time now.

The 24-year-old joined Sporting’s Wolves in August for a £38 million transfer, but it is believed he will quickly become one of Liverpool’s main targets if he successfully adapts to life in English football.

Key to a potential transfer is Reds sporting director Julian Ward’s good working relationship with Portuguese super agent Jorge Mendes, who designed a move for his client Darwin Nunez this summer.

In 50 appearances for Sporting last season, Nunes scored 4 goals and five assists, helping his side to a Portuguese Super Cup and League Cup double.

Another midfield talent in Portuguese football, Enzo Fernandez, is also on Klopp’s shortlist and has sparked interest from a number of clubs after a seamless transition to European football from River Plater.

He has already scored three goals from midfield in 12 games at Benfica, and has played four games in the Champions League, with The Sun reporting that Wolves have been eyeing him, and he will certainly try to compete with Liverpool for his signature.

