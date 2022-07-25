Liverpool: CEO Billy Hogan admits Reds ‘will consider’ SELLING naming rights to Anfield Road stand

Liverpool CEO Billy Hogan has revealed that the club could sell the naming rights to their new Anfield Road stand.

The Reds are redeveloping their stadium, with the £80 million project – reportedly ‘on track’ to be completed by the start of the 2023-2024 season – which will add 7,000 seats, increasing the stadium’s total capacity comes to 61,000.

And Hogan told the Athletic that Liverpool are considering raising money by cheating the rights to the upgraded stand, if the right offer comes in.

Liverpool are considering selling the naming rights to their new Anfield Road stand (pictured)

Reds CEO Billy Hogan revealed the club would weigh the decision if the right offer comes in

It’s uncertain what Liverpool supporters would think about the decision if the sale goes through

He said, ‘It’s definitely something we’ll consider. We didn’t do that for the main stand; we can for Anfield Road. We wouldn’t say no to it, but it’s not something we’re actively working on right now.’

Last week Sports post reported that Liverpool’s massive new 300-ton rafter was lifted into place using two 600-ton crawler cranes.

A video on Liverpool’s official website explained how 30 skilled engineers spent 12 hours attaching a massive 300-tonne new roof truss to the new roof of the redeveloped stand

It also revealed how the truss and consoles were held together by two 600-ton crawler cranes before being bolted into place with 25,000 bolts

And chief Hogan, who replaced Peter Moore in 2020, worked out the club’s ambitious plans after the work was completed.

He added: ‘We have just replaced the pitch with a new hybrid carpet and that will give us more flexibility going forward as it doesn’t take that much time to regrow each summer.

“From 2024 we will have a larger window to operate, with more concerts later in the summer. It’s a great location that we’re working on to activate as much as possible.’