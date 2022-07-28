Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp insists ‘it’s very important’ ahead of the Community Shield

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has reiterated the importance of the Community Shield as they take on Premier League champions Manchester City with the first trophy of the season up for grabs.

The German hopes his FA Cup-winning side can get off to a good start against City, who led them to the Premier League title by just one point last season.

Contrary to tradition, this year’s final will be played at King Power Stadium as Wembley will host the 2022 Women’s European Championship Final.

Jürgen Klopp hopes his FA Cup-winning side can get off to a good start against Manchester City

During his pre-match press conference, Klopp said: “It’s very important. We played this ‘final’ a few times. It would be nice if we could win it. It’s the last domestic cup we haven’t won.’

Due to the early start to the season, Klopp admits he has not had enough time in pre-season to do all the work he would have liked.

Therefore, the Reds will play another friendly after the Community Shield and then another friendly will be arranged after the opening Premier League game against Fulham on August 6.

Klopp said: “We have to extend our pre-season, if you want, in the season. On Sunday we have a friendly with Strasbourg, then Fulham and then a game.’

The Reds will certainly want to win one against Pep Guardiola’s City after losing the league title by just one point on the final day of the season.

Klopp’s side managed to beat Wolves 3-1, but City came from a 2-0 deficit to win 3-2 at the Etihad Stadium to secure the Premier League crown.

“We played an incredibly high level, we were consistent and often played good football. We fought hard and these are all things we need to do again.”