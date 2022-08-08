Liverpool ‘are considering offering Roberto Firmino or Naby Keita in swap deal for Marcelo Bozovic’

Liverpool are considering offering Roberto Firmino or Naby Keita to Inter Milan in a bid to bring in Marcelo Brozovic, according to reports.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are currently short in midfield after Thiago Alcantara became the last player to be injured in the 2-2 draw with Fulham.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain suffered a hamstring injury during pre-season, while Curtis Jones missed the trip to Craven Cottage with a calf problem.

According to Italian outlet Calcio MercatoLiverpool are eager for Brozovic to resolve their midfield crisis, although Inter are unwilling to sell him.

The report also claims that the Reds are considering an offer that will see Firmino or Keita move to Serie A and Brozovic to Liverpool.

Brozovic has been a key part of Inter’s recent success, having joined the club from Dinamo Zagreb in 2015. During his seven-year stay, he played 290 games in all competitions and scored 28 goals.

The Croat signed a new contract to stay at the club earlier this year and his contract runs until 2026, meaning only a big offer is likely to change Inter’s stance.

Klopp revealed after the Fulham game that he could be forced into the transfer market despite ‘enough’ midfielders.

The Liverpool boss said: “We said we don’t need a midfielder because we have enough – and we actually have enough, but the problem now is that we are being punished for something that is not really our responsibility because things like this can to happen.

“No one could imagine Curtis (Jones) getting what he gets; it’s nothing serious but it’s a young boy and it’s kind of a stress response. Bodies are like that. Naby (Keita) is only sick and will definitely be back next week.

Oxlade (Chamberlain) happened early and now with Thiago obviously that’s not good and we’ll see.

He added: ‘Look, a transfer has to make sense now and in the long run; we have midfielders, we still have plenty of midfielders. It’s not that we’re missing midfielders, but only a few are injured.

“This is not a good situation, I don’t like it at all, but we’ll have to wait and see how we react to it – but don’t panic.”