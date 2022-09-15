Liverpool and Newcastle staff receive one-match bans after heated touchline clash at Anfield

Liverpool goalkeeper coach John Achterberg and Newcastle sports scientist Daniel Hodges have been given a one-match suspension and fined a total of £13,000 after their clash at Anfield last month.

Partying on the Reds bench after winner Fabio Carvalho in the 98th minute in Jürgen Klopp’s men’s 2-1 win led to a heated battle between the two dugouts.

Achterberg appeared to be raising two fingers to Magpies’ coaching staff during the altercation.

The FA charged the pair early this month with both subsequently admitting “inappropriate behaviour”, while Achterberg also admitted using “insulting and insulting gestures”.

Now the duo have faced even more punishment after being banned from sidelines for their side’s next Premier League game.

Dutchman Achterberg was fined £7,000, while Hodges was sentenced to £6,000.

A Newcastle staffer was also accused of throwing a bottle at Liverpool’s technical zone during the fight.

The clash was the boiling point after the Reds grew increasingly frustrated with Newcastle’s waste of time and playability throughout the second half.

But Carvalho’s goal gave the Reds their second and most recent top-flight win after Roberto Firmino knocked out Alexander Isak’s opener.

Achterberg will have to wait until after the upcoming international break against Brighton on October 1 to serve out his one-match suspension on the sidelines.

The Reds were due to travel to Stamford Bridge on Sunday to face Chelsea, but the game has been postponed due to insufficient police presence ahead of the Queen’s funeral the following day.

However, Newcastle’s game against Bournemouth at St James’ Park on Saturday will continue as Hodges serves his suspension.