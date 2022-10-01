Liverpool and Arsenal to battle it out for ‘Norwegian striker Andreas Schjelderup’

Liverpool and Arsenal are going head-to-head for Norwegian striker Andreas Schjelderup – who has been named as the next Erling Haaland.

The 18-year-old caught the attention of the Premier League giants by scoring five goals in ten appearances for Nordsjaelland this season.

Liverpool and Arsenal will also face competition from Sevilla, Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan and Juventus for the Norwegian U21 international.

According to calciomercatoLiverpool and Arsenal are both interested in the striker, who is valued by Nordsjaelland at around £17.5 million.

It is believed Nordsjaelland will hold up for the desired price tag as they have already turned down a £3.5m bid from Sevilla.

As it stands, Schjelderup’s contract will expire in 2024. Therefore, he could leave the club during the summer transfer window next year.

The 18-year-old striker is being called the next Erling Haaland – who is doing well at Man City

In addition, Nordsjaelland could try to cash in on the striker sooner rather than later to avoid losing him on a free transfer when his deal expires.

Arsenal are an attractive option for Schjelderup. Mikel Arteta is known for developing young players and a move to North London could put him in touch with fellow countrymen Martin Odegaard.

However, Liverpool are keen to secure his services as they are eager to bolster their team to return to the top of the Premier League.