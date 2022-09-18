Liverpool 2-1 Chelsea: Katie Stengel scores two penalties as Liverpool beat WSL champions Chelsea

A tale of three penalties was the biggest shock of the opening weekend of the Women’s Super League as reigning champions Chelsea were beaten 2-1 by newly promoted Liverpool.

The Reds were barely a minute into their return to the top flight when Gilly Flaherty kicked Guro Reiten instead of the ball to give Chelsea a penalty which Fran Kirby converted.

But while past Liverpool teams may have collapsed, Matt Beard’s team did the opposite. They worked tirelessly to prevent Chelsea scoring a second before the Blues repaid the Reds’ earlier generosity with a spot-kick of their own. Millie Bright handled in the box and Katie Stengel stepped up to equalize.

Katie Stengel scored two penalties as newly promoted Liverpool won against Chelsea

The Liverpool players celebrate after Stengel’s equalizer in the match against Chelsea

Instead of looking to shut up, Liverpool went on the attack and were rewarded when Stengel won and scored a second penalty in the 87th minute. Matt Beard’s side then endured seven minutes of added time but held on to claim a huge win and end Chelsea’s run of nine league wins in a row.

The Reds’ main aim this season is to stay in the WSL and on this evidence they will do so comfortably. “There shouldn’t be any hesitation anymore, we should be in a position where we know we can compete at this level,” Beard said. ‘We frustrated Chelsea today, one of the best teams in club football. We could have folded after being 1-0 down. So many good things came out of today, but the biggest thing for me is that the players have the belief and confidence in what we ask them to do.’

After week one, it favors Arsenal in the title race, but Chelsea won’t be too worried. Last season they were beaten on the opening day by the Gunners and spent the majority of the campaign as chasers before finally overtaking their rivals. They should have had enough to beat Liverpool but were penalized for not converting their possession into goals.

Fran Kirby had put Chelsea ahead against Liverpool, also from the penalty spot

MATCH FACTS Liverpool rules (3-4-3): Laws 6, Flaherty 6, Fahey 7, Matthews 6, Koivisto 6.5 (Roberts 72), Holland 6, Kearns 6 (Furness 72), Hines 6.5, Lawley 6.5 (Daniels 72), Stengel 8 (Humphrey 90 +5), Kiernan 6. (Campbell 57, 6.5) Subs not used: Cumings, Kirby, Robe, Silcock Reserved: Holland, Campbell Goal: Stem 67, 87 Manager: Matt Beard 7 Chelsea (4-3-3): Musovic 6, Charles 5, Bright 6 (Perisset 70, 6), Buchanan 6, Eriksson 5, Cuthbert 6, Ingle 6 (Rytting Kaneryd 70, 6) Kirby 6.5, James 7 (England 85), Kerr 6, Reiten 6 Subs not used: Carter, Svitková, Mjelde, Čankovic, Berger Reserved: Goal: Kirby 3 Manager: Emma Hayes 6 Judging: Emily Heaslip 6

“I didn’t think our execution in the final third was anywhere near good enough,” Hayes said. ‘Our crossing was wayward, it was off the pitch, we didn’t bother the keeper the way we have. If I turned around and said who played well for us, I don’t think it would be a high number category.’

Hayes’ side missed Pernille Harder, who dropped out of the starting 11 with an injury in the warm-up. But Kirby’s early goal gave them the perfect start as she sent Rachael Laws the wrong way to open the scoring in the third minute.

Liverpool could have equalized soon after, but Emma Koivisto could only bundle the ball over the crossbar at the back post.

A strict offside call then ruled out what would have been an early season goal from Chelsea striker Sam Kerr, the Australian hitting a first-time volley into the top corner before the assistant referee’s flag went up. Hayes was convinced that it should have stood.

“We scored a goal that was legally onside, I’ve seen it back, which is frustrating,” Hayes said. I told the fourth [official] back then. It’s frustrating that someone as fast as Sam [Kerr] are penalized because we don’t have VAR. I think if we had gone 2-0 up, it would have been a different game.’

Liverpool Women manager Matt Beard will be pleased with his side’s performance

Liverpool lost last season’s top scorer Leanne Kiernan to what looked like a bad ankle injury in the second half, but her replacement Megan Campbell made an immediate impression. Campbell has a reputation for her Rory Delap style throws and her first involvement was to send the ball into the Chelsea box. Chaos ensued as Nimah Charles miskicked her clearance and the ball was struck at Bright from close range. Stengel calmly converted into the bottom right corner to the delight of a record 3,006 home crowd.

Then came the third and decisive penalty. Stengel got hold of a loose ball and suddenly found his way through on goal. Kadeisha Buchanan slid in desperately and brought the striker just inside the box. Once again, the American converted, sending Musovic the wrong way for the second time.