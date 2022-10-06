Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War

WARSAW, Poland — Poland is increasing its security level for energy infrastructure beyond its borders.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki signed the decision on Thursday to bring security to the second of four tiers through November. The decision means that security services must be particularly vigilant and ready to respond to possible terrorist threats.

Poland recently opened a new natural gas pipeline from Norway, the Baltic Pipe, which runs partly on the Baltic seabed. It helps Poland reduce its decades-long dependence on Russian gas.

Last week, Russia’s Nord Stream pipelines had leaks in the Baltic Sea caused by explosions, widely believed to be the result of sabotage.

KYIV, Ukraine – The US on Thursday sent its head of international development to Ukraine, the highest-ranking US official to visit the country since Russia illegally annexed the four regions.

The head of the US Agency for International Development, Samantha Power, traveled to Kiev and held meetings with government officials and residents. She said the US would provide an additional $55 million to repair heating pipes and other equipment.

She visited a neighborhood and school in Kiev that had previously been hit by Russian missiles.

USAID said the United States has provided $9.89 billion in aid to Ukraine since February.

A spending bill signed by President Biden last week promises an additional $12.3 billion in Ukraine-related aid — targeting both military and public services. Power said Washington plans to release the first $4.5 billion of that funding in the coming weeks.

KYIV, Ukraine — The head of the UN nuclear watchdog is expected to visit Kiev this week to discuss the situation at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, which has been occupied by Russian forces since the start of the war.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Wednesday declaring that Russia will take over the six-reactor plant, the largest in Europe.

Ukraine’s foreign ministry called it a criminal act and said it considered Putin’s decree “null and void”. The state’s nuclear operator, Energoatom, said it would continue to operate the plant.

Rafael Grossi, the director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, plans to talk to Ukrainian officials about the Russian move.

He will also discuss efforts to establish a safe zone of protection around the facility, which was damaged in the fighting and witnessed how personnel, including the director, have been kidnapped by Russian forces.

Grossi will travel to Moscow after his stop in Kiev for talks with Russian officials.

