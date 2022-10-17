Live updates | Russia-Ukraine-War

KYIV, Ukraine – Ukraine’s capital is reeling from a barrage of suicide drones loaded with explosives that left at least three people dead.

The explosions set buildings in Kiev on fire and sent people into air raid shelters. Some tried to shoot the kamikazes.

According to the deputy head of the Ukrainian president’s office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, one of the drones struck a residential building, killing three people.

Energy facilities have also been targeted as Moscow attempts to disrupt Ukraine’s heating supplies as winter approaches.

The Russian army said it used “high-precision, long-range air and sea weapons” to attack Ukraine’s military and energy facilities.

The attack came a week after Russia unleashed its most widespread attacks on the country in months and as Moscow struggles to stop a counter-offensive on the Ukrainian battlefield.

Kiev’s daily life soon resumed in a city that had become grimly accustomed to attack.

____

MAIN DEVELOPMENTS:

— Waves of suicide drones strike capital of Ukraine

— Ukrainian resilience continues amid Russian barrages

— NATO begins nuclear exercises in the midst of the Russian war

— EU set to green light Ukraine training mission

____

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS:

Kiev, Ukraine – Ukrainian nuclear power company Energoatom says external power to the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant was again cut due to shelling by Russian forces.

The attack Monday hit an electricity station on Ukrainian territory that supplies power to the plant, Energoatom said.

The plant is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe. Although six reactors have been shut down due to the fighting, it will need power to ensure critical safety systems remain operational.

Those power supplies have been taken offline on several occasions, forcing the plant operator to temporarily use diesel generators to power the safety systems.

Energoatom reiterated its call for the factory’s demilitarization and the withdrawal of Russian troops surrounding the factory.

