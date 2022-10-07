Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — OSLO, Norway — This year’s Nobel Peace Prize goes to imprisoned Belarusian human rights activist Ales Bialiatski, the Russian Memorial group and the Ukrainian Center for Civil Liberties.

Norway’s Nobel Committee chairman Berit Reiss-Andersen said on Friday that the judges wanted to honor “three outstanding champions of human rights, democracy and peaceful coexistence in neighboring Belarus, Russia and Ukraine.”

Reiss-Andersen told reporters in Oslo that the laureates “revived and honored Alfred Nobel’s vision of peace and brotherhood among nations, a vision most needed in the world today,” through their consistent efforts in favor of human rights. values, anti-militarism and principles of law.

The award follows a tradition of focusing on groups and activists seeking to prevent conflict, alleviate hardship and protect human rights.

KYIV – A spokesman for the Ukrainian president says Volodymyr Zelenskyy would never ask NATO to carry out a nuclear first strike to prevent Russia from unleashing its own nuclear arsenal.

Zelensky’s press officer Serhiy Nikiforov said on Friday that the Ukrainian president’s remark during a discussion at Australia’s Lowy Institute did not imply that NATO should launch a pre-emptive nuclear strike, but instead act proactively with additional sanctions, as it should have done. before the Russian February 24. invasion.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podoliak posted on Twitter that Zelensky’s reference to strikes meant the West needed to step up sanctions and military aid to Ukraine.

In response to a question about what NATO should do to prevent Russia from using nuclear weapons, Zelenksyy told the Lowy Institute that the alliance should “make it impossible for Russia to use nuclear weapons” through “preemptive strikes so that they know what will happen to them.” if they do.”

KYIV – The British Ministry of Defense says Ukraine’s ability to capture and return to service Russian tanks and other equipment remains a key factor in its efforts to fend off the invasion.

The ministry said on Friday that Ukrainian troops have captured at least 440 tanks and about 650 armored vehicles since the start of the war.

It also said the failure of Russian crews to destroy intact equipment before withdrawing or surrendering “highlights the poor state of training and low levels of combat discipline.”

Kiev – Ukrainian emergency services say the death toll from a Russian rocket attack on an apartment building in the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhya has risen to 11.

The agency said on Friday 21 people were rescued from the rubble of residential buildings hit by modified S-300 missiles.

Regional Governor Oleksandr Staruch posted on his Telegram channel that this was not random, but a deliberate attack on multi-storey buildings.

Starukh said Russian forces deployed Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones for the first time on Friday that damaged two infrastructure facilities in Zaporizhzha.

KYIV – The Ukrainian military says its forces have shot down more than 20 Russian drones in the past 24 hours.

Most of the drones were the Iranian-made Shahed-136 which is packed with explosives and designed to crash into targets.

The military also said 500 former criminals have been mobilized to bolster Russian ranks in the eastern Donetsk region, where Ukrainian forces have recaptured territory. The new units are commanded by officers drawn from law enforcement officers.

The Washington-based Institute for the Study of War says Russia has increasingly deployed cheaper and less sophisticated Iran-made drones in recent weeks, but the weapons are unlikely to significantly affect the course of the war.

KYIV – A Ukrainian military official says Russian forces shelled the southern city of Nikopol overnight, damaging multi-storey buildings, homes, farm buildings and public infrastructure, including gas pipelines and electricity systems.

Valentyn Reznichenko, the head of the local military administration, said on Friday there were no injuries.

Nikopol is located along the Dnieper River, opposite Russian territory. Russian forces are trying to weaken the recent Ukrainian advance along the southern front.

PRAGUE — European Union leaders are meeting in Prague to try to bridge significant gaps over a price cap for natural gas as winter approaches and Russia’s war on Ukraine fuels the energy crisis.

It is hoped that a price cap will contain a crisis that will push up prices for consumers and businesses. It could lead to progressive blackouts, shuttered factories and a deep winter recession.

As Europeans bolster their support for Ukraine in the form of weapons, money and aid, Russia has cut or cut off natural gas for 13 member states.

An agreement at Friday’s summit is hampered by the simple fact that each Member State depends on different energy sources and suppliers.

NEW YORK — US President Joe Biden says the risk of nuclear “Armageddon” is at its highest level since the Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962.

Biden’s comments came as Russian officials discussed the possibility of using tactical nuclear weapons after massive setbacks during the eight-month invasion of Ukraine.

During a fundraising drive Thursday before the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, Biden said Russian President Vladimir Putin was “not joking when talking about the use of tactical nuclear weapons or biological or chemical weapons.”

Biden added that “we haven’t had the prospect of Armageddon since Kennedy and the Cuban Missile Crisis.”

KYIV, Ukraine — The head of the US Agency for International Development has met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss Ukraine’s humanitarian, economic and development needs.

At a briefing in Kiev on Thursday, USAID director Samantha Power said that “this war will be won on the battlefield, but also won in Ukraine’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its democracy and its economy.”

Power says her visit included meetings with Ukrainian farmers, civil society activists, journalists and groups USAID has supported to identify and document war crimes.

Earlier in the day, Power announced that USAID has pledged an additional $55 million to help Ukraine with repairs to heating pipes and other infrastructure and equipment. USAID has given $9.89 billion in aid to Ukraine since February.

UNITED NATIONS – Russia calls for a secret vote next week in the UN General Assembly on a western-backed resolution condemning Moscow for its “attempted illegal annexation” of part of four Ukrainian regions and calling for an immediate overturn. to demand.

Russia apparently hopes it will get more support from the 193 countries if their votes are not made public.

The General Assembly has announced that its emergency special session on Ukraine will resume on Monday when the draft resolution is presented. Diplomats say they are likely to expect a vote on the resolution on Wednesday.

Votes on resolutions in the world body are traditionally public and lit with different colored lights on a large board bearing the name of each country.

KYIV, Ukraine – The head of the UN Atomic Energy Agency says it is doubling the number of inspectors it plans to deploy to the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant in a Russian-controlled area of ​​southern Ukraine to four to four. safety.

During a visit to the Ukrainian capital on Thursday, International Atomic Energy Agency Director-General Rafael Grossi lamented how workers at Europe’s largest nuclear power plant are facing “almost unbearable conditions”.

He said he would take up that matter and hopes to establish a safe zone of protection around the nuclear power plant during talks with an unspecified “very senior” official when he travels to Moscow soon.

Grossi stressed that despite the announced – and much criticized – annexation of the Zaporizhzhya Oblast, or region, by Russia, the plant remains a Ukrainian facility belonging to the state-owned Energoatom.

