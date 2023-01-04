Live Storm Updates: Powerful weather system rolls into Bay Area

SAN JOSE — A powerful storm rolled into the Bay Area Wednesday, bringing possible widespread flooding, damaging wind gusts and other serious consequences.

By mid-morning, thousands of residents were already without power. Dozens of flights were canceled or delayed. Evacuation orders were issued. Schools, parks and roads were closed as Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency.

Rain, while milder in the early morning, is expected to increase towards evening.

San Jose is expected to receive three-quarters of an inch of precipitation, Oakland up to one inch and San Francisco between one and two inches. There is a chance of thunderstorms Wednesday night, according to the National Weather Service.

“The storm we’ve been waiting for is here,” Mary Ellen Carroll, executive director of San Francisco’s Department of Emergency Management, said at a news conference around 5:20 p.m.

Follow below for live updates:

Fremont opens emergency shelter at 5:30 p.m

The City of Fremont opened an emergency shelter at Washington High School on Wednesday.

Located at 38442 Fremont Boulevard, the shelter in the school’s small gymnasium will remain open through Friday, police said in an advisory. Hot meals, drinks and face masks are provided.

Service animals and pets are welcome at the shelter. All animals except ADA service animals will be kenneled with food and water per onsite advice.

For more information, contact Fremont Human Services at 510-574-2050 or humanservicesinfo@fremont.gov.

Santa Clara County closes roads, 5:15 p.m.:

The following roads in Santa Clara County were closed due to the storm, the county’s Office of Emergency Operations said in a press release Wednesday afternoon.

Calaveras Road from Felter Road to the Alameda County line

Mines Road from Del Puerto Road to the Alameda County line (washouts)

Sierra Road from Skyview Drive to Felter Road due to (slides and debris)

Stevens Canyon Road between Mount Eden Road and Redwood Gulch Road (fallen tree and communication line)

Mesa Road from Santa Teresa Boulevard to Highway 101 (flooding)

Gilroy Hot Springs Road at Coyote Reservoir (flooding)

Bloomfield Avenue between Frazier Lake Road and Highway 152 (flooding)

Mt. Madonna Road from 1.7 miles east of Redwood Retreat Road to Summit Road in Gilroy

The office urged drivers to be alert to road closure signs, equipment and crews.

Emergency road closure information is available at www.sccgov.org/roadclosures.

Heavy rain moves into Bay Area, 4:20 p.m.:

Heavy rain moved into the Bay Area around 4:20 p.m., according to a radar update shared by the NWS. About an hour later, the agency also shared data showing gusts of up to 85 mph in Marin.

Heavy rain moved into the Bay Area around 4:20 p.m., according to a radar update shared by the NWS.

Gusts up to 85 mph were recorded in Marin between 4:10-4:30 p.m.

