Live: Saudi Arabia announces $400 mn in humanitarian aid for Ukraine

Read FRANCE 24's live blog to catch up on the day's events as they unfold. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

6:14 a.m.: Putin says Russia is ‘doing everything right’ in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow “did everything right” during its nearly eight-month invasion of Ukraine, despite a series of embarrassing defeats to Kiev’s armed forces, which will receive $725 million in new US military aid.

Putin’s comments came on Friday hours after Kremlin-installed officials in the southern Kherson region urged residents to leave, while Kiev said his soldiers were advancing toward the oblast’s main city.

Moscow also hinted at the extent of damage to the Crimean Bridge – the only land link between the mainland and the annexed Ukrainian peninsula – after an explosion last Saturday, saying it could take many months to complete the repairs.

“What is happening today is not pleasant. Still, (if Russia had not attacked in February) we would have been in the same situation, only conditions would have been worse for us,” Putin told reporters after a summit. in the capital of Kazakhstan.

3:01 am: Saudi Arabia announces $400 million in humanitarian aid for Ukraine, SPA news agency reports

Saudi Arabia announced $400 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine on Saturday, the official SPA news agency said, adding that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had made a phone call with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The prince stressed “the Kingdom’s position to support whatever will contribute to de-escalation, and the Kingdom’s willingness to continue its mediation efforts,” SPA reported.

1:50 am: US announces $725 million in new military aid to Ukraine, says Blinken

The United States will send an additional $725 million in military aid to Ukraine, the State Department and the Pentagon announced Friday.

The aid comes “in the wake of Russia’s brutal rocket attacks on civilians across Ukraine” and “the mounting evidence of atrocities by Russian forces,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

This latest package includes more ammunition for the HIMARS missile system and brings total US military aid to Ukraine to $18.3 billion since the beginning of Joe Biden’s administration, the Defense Department said in a separate statement.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP and REUTERS)