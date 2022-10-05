Live news: Global trade stagnates as demand from US weakens

The co-founder of collapsed cryptocurrency operator Terraform Labs denied that South Korean prosecutors have frozen about $67 million of his cryptocurrency assets as South Korean authorities began the process to revoke his passport.

Seoul’s Southern District Attorney’s Office said Thursday that Do Kwon’s bitcoin holdings were frozen in two exchanges, OKX and KuCoin.

“I don’t understand the motivation to spread this lie – muscle strain? But for what purpose?” Kwon said on Twitter on Wednesday: “I don’t know whose money they have frozen, but good for them, I hope they use it for good.”

Blockchain analytics platform CryptoQuant said last month that the Luna Foundation Guard, a non-profit organization founded in Singapore to promote the growth of terraUSD, created a digital wallet on crypto exchange Binance on September 15. – were transferred to KuCoin and OKX for the next three days.

The two exchanges have accepted requests from Korean authorities to freeze the assets, the prosecutor’s office said. But it declined to say how they determined the assets belonged to Kwon.

Seoul’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday that Kwon’s passport would be revoked if he does not return it within two weeks, pressuring him to return to his home country and being charged with financial fraud and violation of capital market laws. of the country.

Interpol has issued a warning to Kwon for refusing to cooperate with South Korean prosecutors’ investigations into the $40 billion implosion of the terraUSD and luna tokens that affected hundreds of thousands of investors. Kwon has not been found, but has denied that he is on the run. He could not be reached for comment.