Live look: Bomb cyclone thrashes Northern California, downs power and trees

As the Bay Area braced for a “bomb cyclone” approaching the region Wednesday morning, parts of Northern California began to weather the worst of the storm.

By noon, Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency due to the extreme weather, as public safety workers across Sonoma County ramped up their response to reports of downed power lines and trees. Disruptions were also reported in downtown San Jose, affecting up to 17,000 residents.

This latest storm is an atmospheric river, essentially a giant conveyor belt of water in the air and a moist maelstrom rolling in from the Pacific Ocean to fill California’s reservoirs, blanketing the Sierra Nevada in snow, which can cause catastrophic flooding. cause mudslides.

According to the scale used to measure the strength and impact of such weather systems, this storm is a category 3 out of 5. The scale used by meteorologists bases the five intensity categories on the duration of the storm and the size of the storm. water content, the integrated water vapor transport (IVT).

Wednesday’s atmospheric river is also labeled a “bomb cyclone” due to its rapid strengthening offshore. That term describes a low-pressure area that increased by 24 millibars within 24 hours, where millibars are a unit of measure for atmospheric pressure.

Grounded by lofty definitions and weather science, the residents meanwhile struggle to survive the wind-whipped deluge. Below are photos documenting their experiences. While we encourage you to prepare and respond to this emergency as safely as possible, if you have any images to share, send an email to photovideo@bayareanewsgroup.com.