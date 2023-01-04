Live look: Bomb cyclone thrashes Northern California, downs power and trees

By
Jacky
-
San Jose Councilwoman for District 7 Bien Doan, left, holds hands with homeless Janet Parks Swanson, 63, as Swanson is escorted from a homeless camp along Coyote Creek on Tully Road in San Jose on Wednesday, January 4, 2022 California. A relentless winter storm swept across the Bay Area and Northern California on Wednesday, triggering emergency proclamations, school closures and multiple hazard warnings of possible flooding, debris flows and high winds. (Dai Sugano/Bay Area News Group)

As the Bay Area braced for a “bomb cyclone” approaching the region Wednesday morning, parts of Northern California began to weather the worst of the storm.

