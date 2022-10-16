Live: At least 11 dead, 15 wounded in shooting at Russian military training ground

At least 11 people were killed and 15 injured at a training ground in southwestern Russia on Saturday when two attackers opened fire on a group of volunteers who wanted to fight in Ukraine, the RIA news agency said. The Russian news agency, citing the defense ministry, said the two attackers were shot dead after the attack in the Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine. Read FRANCE 24’s live blog to catch up on the day’s events as they unfold. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

6:59 am: No civilians killed in attack on Russian military base, says local governor

No civilians were killed in the attack on a military base in Russia’s Belgorod region, but many soldiers were killed or injured, Belgorod region governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said early Sunday.

“A terrible event has happened on our territory, on the territory of one of the military units,” Gladkov said in a video message on Telegram’s messaging app.

“Many soldiers were killed and wounded … There are no inhabitants of the Belgorod region among the wounded and killed.”

Gladkov did not say how many soldiers were killed. The state news agency RIA quoted the Ministry of Defense that 11 people were killed and 15 others were injured.

21:36: At least 11 dead and 15 injured in shooting at Russian military training ground

At least 11 people were killed and 15 injured at a training ground in southwestern Russia on Saturday when two attackers opened fire on a group of volunteers who wanted to fight in Ukraine, the RIA news agency said.

The Russian news agency, citing the defense ministry, said the two attackers were shot dead after the attack in the Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine. It said they were nationals from a former Soviet republic, but gave no details.

“During a firearms training session with individuals who voluntarily expressed a desire to participate in the special military operation (against Ukraine), the terrorists opened small arms fire on the personnel of the unit,” RIA quoted a statement from the Ministry of Defense as saying. . “As a result of the shooting, 11 people were fatally injured. Another 15 people with wounds of varying severity were taken to a medical facility,” it said.

The authorities in Belgorod have repeatedly accused Ukraine of attacking targets in the city, but Kiev has not claimed any responsibility.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP and REUTERS)