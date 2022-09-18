LIV rebel Louis Oosthuizen admits it is ‘a punch in the gut’ to miss out on the Presidents Cup

Louis Oosthuizen admitted he is ‘anguished’ to miss next week’s Presidents Cup after being unable to play due to his LIV Golf defection.

The 39-year-old, along with British Open winner Cameron Smith, Marc Leishman, Joaquin Niemann and Anirban Lahiri, sacrificed his right to represent the international team at the Presidents Cup after they defected to LIV Golf.

Oosthuizen quietly resigned his PGA Tour membership before it was known he had joined LIV Golf, but had hoped he would still be able to represent the international team at this year’s Presidents Cup.

But the South African’s hopes were dashed as his renegade status means he will not play at Quail Hollow next week and Oosthuizen admitted he is ‘anguished’ about missing out.

“There’s a lot of agonizing about missing next week,” Oosthuizen said via Sports Illustrated at Rich Harvest Farms, where he’s competing in this week’s LIV Golf Invitational Chicago event. “I think about us that are here – Charl, Brandon, Carlos – they would love to be able to play. It’s a bit of a stinger.

‘I thought about canceling my membership before I did anything wrong… there is no rule that says I have to be a PGA Tour member to play the Presidents Cup, especially as an international team player.

‘I didn’t think I did anything wrong. I made my decision where I play golf. But I did nothing wrong while I was a PGA Tour member. I was a bit disappointed with the decision that I was on the ineligible list.’

Despite being banned from playing, Oosthuizen admitted he will still support Trevor Immelman and Co when they face Team USA.

“I will root 150 percent for the international team,” he said. ‘It’s always been one of my favorite weeks of the year. It’s a bit of a punch in the gut to not be able to play it. More so, not being able to be one of the players who is with a South African captain.’

International team captain Immelman was forced to use five of six captain’s picks on Presidents Cup rookies to fill out his international team decimated by defections to Saudi-funded LIV Golf.

The defections haven’t made it any easier for Immelman to beat the Americans, who have lost just once since the Presidents Cup began in 1994.

But despite leaving his compatriot stranded, Oosthuizen still insisted he felt sorry for Immelman, saying it ‘sucks’ he couldn’t play for him.

“I feel the worst about Trev,” said Oosthuizen, who has a 9–6–4 record in four Presidents Cup appearances, including 2–2–1 three years ago.

‘Trevor is a good friend. We write to each other. He knew my decision beforehand. But still, it’s a shame. I wanted to play for him. He will be a great captain. He was co-captain last time with Ernie [Els].

‘It’s just a shame that I can’t be there to try and do something for the team.’

Oosthuizen, who decided to sign for LIV Golf in April, admitted he had wavered over the choice because of the uncertainty of playing in the majors and said it remains an issue.

“I faltered because of that,” Oosthuizen said. ‘The biggest thing for me was playing the majors. We’re not going to get world ranking points and that’s a problem.

‘There are attempts to try to get them, but I will probably move out of the top 50 at the end of this year and will not be able to play the majors next year. Hopefully I will still be able to play in The Open [as a past champion].

‘That’s the thing. I still really want to play major golf. I made my decision and in the back of my mind I knew there would be a possibility of not being able to play in the majors.’