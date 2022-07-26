‘LIV has been a great thing’: Donald Trump heaps praise on breakaway Saudi league

Donald Trump has expressed his support for the Saudi-funded LIV Golf Breakaway League, insisting it is “one of the best things to have happened in sport,” despite a huge fan reaction.

The 45th president of the United States will host the final LIV tournament at his course in Bedminster, New Jersey this weekend, and he is – perhaps unsurprisingly – full of praise for the controversial tour.

While many have simply described LIV as a sports laundry detergent for Saudi Arabia, Trump instead believes it is a hugely positive addition to golf — and he quickly struck down all the controversy surrounding 9/11 and the death of US citizen and journalist Jamal Khashoggi away.

Speaking with the Wall Street Journal this week he said: ‘I think LIV has been a great thing for Saudi Arabia, for the image of Saudi Arabia.

“I think it’s going to be an incredible investment from that point of view, and that’s more valuable than a lot of other things, because you can’t buy that, even with billions of dollars.

Former President Donald Trump has praised LIV as it heads to Bedminster this week

The third event of the controversial LIV Golf Series is held at Trump National Golf Club

“I think the publicity they’ve gotten has been something especially great for them.

“I think the publicity they’ve gotten is worth billions of dollars. It’s one of the hottest things to ever happen in sport, and sport is a big part of life.”

There have been protests leading up to the tournament by survivors and relatives of those killed in the 9/11 terror attacks, with 15 of the 19 hijackers being Saudi Arabian citizens.

Trump, however, downplayed criticism and insisted he was unaware of any backlash, despite protests and press conferences held near Bedminster.

“I don’t know much about the 9/11 families, I don’t know what the relationship is with this, and their very strong feelings, and I can understand their feelings,” he said. “I can’t really say anything about that because I don’t know exactly what they say, and what they say who did what.”

The death of journalist and US citizen Khashoggi in 2018 was also a major topic of conversation, with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman allegedly complicit in his murder. LIV Golf is funded by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, which is controlled by Bin Salman.

Trump says LIV has been ‘great’ for Saudi Arabia’s image, despite many claiming the tournament is sports wash and trying to divert attention from his human rights record

Phil Mickelson (pictured), Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau have already defected

Again, for Trump, however, that is not a concern.

“From Khashoggi’s point of view, I can say that that has been toned down,” the former president added. “It really does seem extinct. Nobody has asked me that question for months.’

This weekend’s tournament in Bedminster will be Henrik Stenson’s first since he defected to the LIV series, and will also include players like Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia and Brooks Koepka.