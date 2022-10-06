LIV Golf's sly plan to secure its stars world rankings points falls apart

LIV Golf has taken a sensational blow at the last minute with the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR), which confirms that players will not receive any ranking points during this week’s Bangkok series.

On Wednesday, the little-known Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Tour confirmed that they had agreed a partnership with LIV Golf that would ensure the players gain points in the world rankings – a crucial element missing from Saudi Arabia’s Arabia-backed circuit.

OWGR released a statement Thursday saying that their alliance is under review, meaning no ranking points can be earned in the meantime.

Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) received a message from the MENA Tour on October 5, 2022 at 13:05 BST. The communication included significant changes to the MENA Tour membership structure, along with an overview of the first tier of tournaments in the MENA Tour 2022/23 season.

OWGR notes that the first two tournaments in this series looked similar to the LIV Golf Invitational Series tournaments in Bangkok and Jeddah. The MENA Tour communication included a file with starting field data for the tournament in Bangkok, proving this to be the case.”

LIV Golf Commissioner Greg Norman is currently unable to offer his players world ranking points

Bryson De Chambeau & Co. will have to wait with the LIV-MENA alliance currently under review

“Notification of these changes by the MENA Tour is insufficient to allow OWGR to conduct the usual necessary assessment ahead of the LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok and LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah (October 14-16).”

Only after the assessment is completed will a decision be made about awarding points to the new MENA Tour “Limited Field Tournaments”, which are defined by the MENA Tour in its rules as “any tournament approved by the MENA Tour, which consists of a field of less than 80 players.”

“Regular official MENA Tour events held over 54 or 72 holes with a cut after 36 holes, and the Tour Championship, typically conducted over 54 holes without a cut, will continue to be eligible for inclusion in the OWGR.”

The lack of ranking points on offer is arguably LIV’s biggest weakness as things stand. It affects players’ ability – or lack thereof – to remain in the Majors unless they are exempt from their world rankings based on previous Majors wins.

LIV Golf Bangkok kicks off Friday through Sunday just north of the Thai capital. MENA has been inactive since the start of the global pandemic.

MENA confirmed the partnership on its website on Wednesday, saying that the agreement “qualifies LIV Golf for OWGR points immediately.”

Norman, who is also the CEO of LIV Golf, thought he had found an instant tonic for the lack of ranking points offered to those who have joined the Saudi Arabia-backed circuit of the PGA Tour

“We are taking this mutually beneficial action to support the game at the developmental level and because of the importance and fairness of LIV golfers eligible for OWGR points,” said Atul Khosla, LIV Golf’s president and COO.

“We’re excited to create trails that provide more opportunities for young players, while also giving fans rankings of all the best golfers in the world.”

The MENA Tour is a circuit for tournaments in North Africa and Asia. Unlike LIV Golf, it is currently recognized and accepted by the Official Golf World Rankings board.

Pending approval from OWGR, MENA will eventually enter the LIV field as its own entity, meaning Koepka, Cameron Smith, Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau can now play for ranking points.

Australian Cameron Smith was persuaded by his compatriot to leave the PGA Tour

It also means LIV players can participate in MENA events, but with $75,000 the regular sum of money being offered for the winner of MENA tournaments, it’s highly unlikely that the likes of Dustin Johnson, Cameron Smith and Bryson DeChambeau – who all have taken over $100 million as participation fees from LIV — will be tempted someday.

There are some logistical challenges to give LIV Golf players world ranking points. Unlike the rest of the golf world, LIV plays 54 holes as opposed to the universal 72. Likewise, there are no cutting lines on the Rebellion tour.

One of the fiercest critics of LIV Golf in Rory McIlroy, has previously admitted that they should be free to get points in the world rankings.

“I certainly would like the best players in the world to be ranked accordingly,” McIlroy said recently in Scotland. “I think if Dustin Johnson is somewhere around 100th in the world, it’s not an accurate reflection of where he is in the game.”

Dustin Johnson (L) and his colleagues are already in Thailand for Friday’s Bangkok series

But McIlroy did add a caveat, alluding to and objecting to the differences in rounds.

“At the same time, you can’t make up your own rules,” McIlroy said. “If they want to run to meet the criteria, they can… I certainly have no problem with them getting world ranking points.

“But if you don’t meet the criteria, it becomes hard to justify why you should have them.”

The 48 players who took part in last month’s LIV event in Chicago, including Open champion Cameron Smith and six-time major winner Phil Mickelson, wrote to OWGR chairman Peter Dawson last month asking for ranking points to be awarded to past and future events. .