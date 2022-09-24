LIV Golf’s Henrik Stenson binned by Swedish Golf Federation after defecting to Saudi-backed circuit

LIV Golf star Henrik Stenson has sensationally ended his relationship with the Swedish Golf Federation (SGF).

The move follows Stenson’s defection to the Saudi-backed circuit in early July, where he turned his back on the PGA Tour to join other big names in taking a huge pay rise.

“We believe that Henrik, given his commitment to LIV Golf, can no longer act as a role model for Swedish junior golfers,” says Gunnar Hakansson, SGF’s general secretary, to the news agency TT.

Stenson acknowledged the dumping on his Instagram, writing; ‘We are of course disappointed that SGF feels that our commitment and financial support via the Henrik Stenson Foundation is no longer wanted.

“However, this will in no way affect our pursuit of developing junior and paragolf in Sweden.”

Previously, the former world No. 2 was an ambassador for the association’s Paragolf and Paragolf Tour with Stenson — according to his website — consistently donate prize money from winning Swedish Golfer of the Year to entities.

Henrik Stenson has gained financially since joining LIV Golf, but has also lost since the defection when both the Ryder Cup and the Swedish Golf Association dumped him in response to the move

‘Henrik is a role model and has shown real commitment by supporting this cause several times,’ reads a quote from Helena Brobeck, SGF Paragolf Manager, on Stenson’s page.

‘As an ambassador, he will be helpful in recruiting more disabled people to the game of golf and giving them the opportunity to achieve their goals.’

Stenson also had his Ryder Cup ties severed in the wake of joining LIV Golf, despite signing on as Team Europe’s captain for the 2023 iteration.

While he has previously noted that he would not join the breakout unit, Stenson flipped and was stripped of his captaincy as a result.

The Swede was due to captain Europe’s Ryder Cup team in 2023 before his setback

“There’s been a lot of speculation back and forth and, as I said, I’m fully committed to the captaincy and Ryder Cup Europe and the job at hand,” Stenson said at his Ryder Cup press conference in March.

‘So we are going to keep busy with it and I will do everything in my power to deliver a winning team in Rome.’

Stenson never made it to Rome and instead joined LIV Golf ahead of its first event in Bedminster, NJ. — which he won, yielding a $4 million payday.

Former President Donald Trump congratulated Stenson after his LIV Golf Invitational victory

Sealed with a kiss: Stenson’s move paid off handsomely after his win at Bedminster in late July

The one-time British Open winner will have a chance to further his gains when he takes part in the LIV Golf Invitational Thailand, in Bangkok on 7-9. October.

Despite his now tarnished status in his home country – with golf’s governing body, at least – Stenson is the highest-ranked Swede ever, having climbed as high as world No.2.

He spent 300 weeks in the world’s top 10 and has won six PGA Tours along with 11 on his home continent.