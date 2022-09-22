LIV Golf’s Greg Norman misfires on Capitol Hill as lawmakers say he’s spreading Saudi propaganda

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman ascended Capitol Hill this week to seek lawmakers’ support for the startup tour amid its ongoing antitrust suit against its PGA rivals, but was instead accused of spreading propaganda for its Saudi backers.

Norman faced questions about LIV Golf’s funding, which comes from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, as lawmakers from both parties accused him of wasting Congress’s time on a business despite the trips in between. LIV Golf and seven of its players recently sued the PGA Tour for alleged antitrust violations stemming from the Tour’s decision to bar all golfers who signed with the Saudi-backed circuit.

“They wanted to talk about antitrust and I couldn’t care less,” Congressman Tim Burchett (R-Tennessee) told the Washington Post. ‘That is not the job of Congress. We are a country of laws; take it up to the courts. That’s where it should be, not in the halls of Congress.

‘How on earth are we wasting time talking about a bunch of millionaires and a game of golf?’ He continued. ‘It’s all just Saudi propaganda.’

On Twitter, Burchett later repeated frequent criticism of Saudi Arabia: ‘Didn’t the Saudis fly some of these planes on 9-11 and what about their killing of @washingtonpost columnist #JamalKashoggi?’

LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman ascended Capitol Hill this week to seek lawmakers’ support for the upstart tour amid its ongoing antitrust suit against its PGA rivals, but was instead accused of spreading propaganda for its Saudi backers

With the promise of guaranteed contracts and $400m. in prize money, Norman’s outfit has already lured away some of the biggest names in golf, including Phil Mickelson, who reportedly signed with the upstart tour for $200m.

“Don’t come in here and act like you’re doing a great thing while pimping a billion dollars of Saudi money and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the United States,” said Congressman Chip Roy (Republican-Texas).

Despite the criticism, LIV Golf described the trip as productive.

“Greg Norman had a very productive day on Capitol Hill today in front of about 60 members of Congress,” LIV spokesman Jonathan Grella said in a statement Wednesday. “His message about the benefits of competition was very well received, even if a few members of Congress say otherwise.”