LIV Golfers, including Mickelson and DeChambeau, have next season’s PGA Tour memberships CANCELED

After hoping to remain eligible to play on the PGA Tour calendar, the LIV Golf defectors who failed to return their tour tickets have withdrawn them.

The new season of the PGA Tour kicks off in two weeks on September 15, but players like Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau are not allowed to start.

In a letter from the PGA Tour obtained by Illustrated SportsPlayers who didn’t cancel their memberships when they left for LIV — such as Mickelson, DeChambeau and Pat Perez — were told that their membership had been revoked for the 2022-2023 season.

The move comes after rebels were banned from the Tour for playing in an event of the LIV Golf circuit.

The letter written by Kirsten Burgess, the Tour’s Vice President, Competition Administration, read: “The terms of your contractual obligations to LIV Golf prohibit you from complying with the material obligations set forth in the regulations and make it clear that you are not intend to, and indeed cannot, meet these PGA Tour membership requirements.

“The Tour cannot enter into a membership agreement with a player where, as here, it can reasonably be expected that the player will not perform its material obligations under that agreement.

“Therefore, your PGA Tour membership cannot and will not be renewed for the 2022-2023 PGA TOUR season.”

The PGA Tour (Commissioner Jay Monahan pictured) has revoked membership cards from players defecting to LIV Golf ahead of the new season in two weeks

Phil Mickelson (left) and Bryson DeChambeau (right) never officially laid down their cards

Mickelson has previously stated that his lifetime membership, which he earned by winning at least 20 tournaments, cannot be revoked by joining LIV.

“I worked very hard to get a life-long exemption. And I don’t want to give that up,” Mickelson said at a press conference ahead of LIV’s first event in June.

‘I don’t think I should. I don’t know what that means for the future, but I don’t know what’s going to happen. But I’ve earned it and I’m not going to give up just like that.’

Pat Perez is one of the Saudi rebels who have been told their cards have been revoked

Mickelson and DeChambeau are among seven players to file an antitrust suit against the PGA Tour, which LIV Golf joined last week.

Some defectors had previously canceled their membership ahead of the inaugural event at the Centurion Club in St Albans, England in June, pending a suspension from the PGA Tour.

Graeme McDowell, Dustin Johnson, Martin Kaymer, Sergio Garcia, Branden Grace, Louis Oosthuizen, Kevin Na, Charl Schwartzel and Lee Westwood were the ones who moved to nullify the impact of the expected sanctions ahead of the LIV opener at Centurion.