LIV Golf trio Gooch, Jones and Swafford are DENIED a spot in the FedEx Cup playoffs 

The three golfers who defected from the PGA Tour and joined LIV Golf will not be allowed to participate in the upcoming FedEx Cup playoffs, according to a California judge’s ruling.

A federal judge for the Northern District of California upheld the PGA Tour ruling that LIV players Talor Gooch, Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford could not participate in the series.

The FedEx Cup is the end-of-season playoffs of the PGA Tour, with three tournaments played over the last three weekends of the calendar year.

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan has suspended the players for participating in LIV tournaments earlier this year.

The judge ruled that the players were unable to defend their cause of irreparable harm, agreeing with the PGA Tour’s view that their argument for emergency relief was “their own hand.”

The top 125 players qualify for the first round, the FedEx St. Jude Championship, which takes place at TPC Southwind in Memphis, TN.

Gooch is currently 20th in the standings, with Jones and Swafford in 65th and 67th respectively.