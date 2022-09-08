LIV Golf: Shane Lowry hits out at ‘disruptive’ stars at BMW PGA Championship

Shane Lowry has become the latest player to trade the traditional golf circuit for the lucrative and controversial LIV Tour.

The tension between the two tours has only grown this week with 17 LIV rebels getting to play the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth in England, which kicks off today.

LIV Golf members have been banned from the PGA Tour and from most DP World Tour events, although they will be allowed to take the field this week in Wentworth if they are in the top 60 of the Official World Golf Rankings – something they can’t. are improved by playing in LIV Golf events.

Rory McIlroy, the most outspoken critic of the Saudi-backed event, said it would be “hard to digest” to see LIV stars at the European circuit’s flagship tournament, while Billy Horschel and Jon Rahm are both on the contingent aimed.

Now Lowry has attacked the ‘disruptive’ players, admitted that he finds certain players at the event unbearable and no longer associates with those who have defected.

“I don’t mind some guys being here, given what they’ve done for the Tour over the years,” he said. air sports. “There are certain guys that I honestly can’t stand being here.

“I don’t like them being here. I think to be honest, the only thing that really bugged me for the past few months is how disruptive they all try to be.

“Of course they’re here a little bit for the world rankings, but they’re here to be disruptive and I don’t like that. To be honest, if I put myself in those guys’ shoes, would I be here this week? No, it’s too uncomfortable for me.

‘It is what it is. Like I said, it’s the BMW PGA Championship, the biggest event in Europe and we would talk about that and we’re not. It’s disappointing.

‘Anyone who knows me, I don’t like confrontations or anything like that. I say hello and do my thing. So will I be. Obviously the guys, I’ve known them for years and some of them have become pretty good friends over the years.

Lee Westwood (center) and Ian Poulter (right) moved to LIV but play at Wentworth

‘But of course I haven’t seen them in a long time, don’t hang out with them.

“We probably won’t go out to dinner because we haven’t seen each other. But yes, there are certain guys I shake hands with and certain hands don’t.’

McIlroy said his relationship with ex-Ryder Cup teammates Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter and Sergio Garcia is over after their move to the leading group.

“I wouldn’t say I have a good relationship with them right now. But when you talk about Ryder Cup, that’s not the future of the Ryder Cup team,” he said.

“They’ve played in probably 25 Ryder Cups, 30 Ryder Cups, whatever it is. The future of the Ryder Cup is the Hojgaards (Danish twins Rasmus and Nicolai), Bobby Mac (Robert MacIntyre), who else is coming. As if they are the future of The Ryder Cup Team. We should think and talk about that.’

Lowry agreed that those who made the decision to join LIV have probably said goodbye to their chances at the European Ryder Cup.

Rory McIlroy is LIV’s most outspoken critic and he set up a dig at rebels at BMA PGA Championship

“I can’t see how they are going to make the team, they will have to make a choice,” he added.

“I think without those guys we still have a good team. With all due respect to a lot of those guys at LIV, I think they know themselves and that’s why they went to LIV, their Ryder Cup days are probably over.

“Of course they’re in line as next captains, but there aren’t many who would have too many Ryder Cups.”

McIlroy is the favorite to win the BMW PGA Championship on Sunday and he was aiming for the Rebels, who only play three rounds, when asked if there was more reason to win if he was in battle alongside a LIV Golf member .

“I mean, I’ll try to win a golf tournament anyway. Sunday they will be quite tired; it will be the fourth day.’

Things seemed to heat up between Ian Poulter and Horschel as they protested on the practice green at the BMW PGA Championship Wednesday.

Horschel named Westwood, Poulter, Abraham Ancer, Talor Gooch and Bernd Wiesberger as players who ate and ate their pie earlier this week.

The world No. 15 said: “They signed a contract with LIV, taking into account the understanding that they might not get the rewards they had on the DP World Tour and PGA Tour. They put a price number on it. That’s the contract they signed with LIV.

“I’ve talked to Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood, Bernd Wiesberger, guys I get on well with. I don’t blame them for making that decision. But you’ve made a decision that will weaken both tours.

“Even though Westwood and Poulter have been regulars on the European Tour, I don’t think those guys should really be here. I don’t think the American guys who haven’t supported the PGA Tour should be here.

“Abraham Ancer, Talor Gooch – you have never played this tournament, you have never supported the DP World Tour. Why are you here? You are only here for one reason and that is to try and get points in the world rankings.

“Some of these guys have said they wanted to play golf less. It’s pretty hypocritical to come here and play outside of LIV when your main thing was to spend more time with family and less golf.”