LIV golf rebels including Sergio Garcia are ‘trying to take down’ the tours, report claims

An explosive report has claimed that players who have joined the LIV series are now actively trying to “take out” the PGA and DP World Tours.

Major players are and continue to be enticed from the long-established tours by the ridiculous sums of money on offer, with the break backed by $2 billion in Saudi money and the total prize pool across eight events of around £205 million.

Henrik Stenson is the latest golfer to join the Saudi-backed rebel tour, a move that cost him the captaincy of Europe’s Ryder Cup team and appeared to prolong the civil war in the sport.

But I’ve spoken to an unnamed player who is now uncertain about what the future holds, stressing that there has been no pause between the warring factions.

‘I don’t know how this ends. It’s all-out war right now,” the player said. ‘Nobody has a problem with it’ [LIV players] to go. Go play, but don’t feel obligated to decline the tour.’

One player accused of speaking out against the tour is Sergio Garcia, who is alleged to have ripped into the tour for beleaguered Scottish golfer Robert McIntyre at last month’s BMW International Open in Munich.

“It’s so disappointing. The things he has said in recent weeks are shocking. He walks into the locker room in Germany and starts ranting in front of Bob McIntyre and a few other guys, basically saying ‘You’re all f****d, I can’t wait to get off this tour’.

“I don’t understand how you get to that point if you’re a decent person. Why get bitter. Why? You started on this platform. Why are you taking it away? This is a real problem.’

The unnamed player went on to beat Garcia’s compatriot Adrian Otaegui, another LIV rebel, who asked DP World Tour doctors to scan his shoulder injury and then set up a rehabilitation program.

“Now he’s gone to LIV and come back and still wants all those things. I told the physio that’s not right. They said they had no choice. We must treat him the same. It just doesn’t feel right.’

The player also revealed that South African Justin Harding was told to ‘f*** off’ at the same league, whose unnamed player is substantiating the ‘injured’ players, caddies and staff currently being felt.

Justin Harding was walking along the beach. Justin is a good guy. A couple of guys yelled, ‘Do you just want to run away?’ It was jest, but there was also an underlying meaning. It hurts players, not just them, the caddies, the staff. It feels like they are trying to abort the tour. It feels so wrong.’

However, Swedish player Stenson is the latest high profile player to join the series led by Greg Norman, and he is taking a £40 million entry fee.

Ryder Cup Europe released a bombshell statement earlier this week confirming news of Stenson’s sacking as captain, and the player believes the decision will now result in a divided dressing room for Europe ahead of Italy 2023.

Speaking of a conversation at the Irish Open that involved a group of players in the bar, the player said: ‘The feeling was that Europe would now be divided in the team room. “Say, for example, that Sergio was playing. It wouldn’t feel right.’

Sports post unveiled on Thursday evening Europe and the United States risk violating contracts worth tens of millions with broadcasting and commercial partners, threatening the future of the Ryder Cup if they exclude the Saudi rebels.

European heroes Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia and Graeme McDowell will all be banned from future events, as will Americans Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Bryson Dechambeau, Patrick Reed and Brooks Koepka.

The LIV players were all given an immediate and unlimited suspension from the PGA Tour last month, while the DP World Tour (formerly European Tour) has been notified of their intention to fine the rebels and suspend them from future events, although they stopped shortly before an outright ban.

The breakaway series is backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) – the owners of Premier League outfit Newcastle United.

It has led to players being criticized for taking part in the Saudi-backed tour for its poor human rights record, while opponents have also labeled the competition “sportwashing”.

Journalist Jamal Khashoggi was assassinated in 2018 at the Saudi Arabian consulate in Turkey after criticizing his country’s government, and a UN special rapporteur and the CIA have since alleged that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman ordered the assassination. .

US President Joe Biden raised Khashoggi’s murder during a meeting last week with the Saudi Crown Prince, who continues to deny the allegations, while Saudi prosecutors have blamed “rogue” Saudi agents.

The kingdom has also carried out mass executions this year, with 81 people convicted in March on broad charges of terrorism, bringing the total number to 92 by 2022. The current number is unknown.

Bin Salman has also cracked down on women’s rights activists, severely restricting current rights while homosexuality remains illegal.