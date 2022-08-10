LIV Golf rebels are NOT earning huge prize purses in addition to signing-on fees, lawyer reveals

A lawyer for LIV Golf suggested the Saudi-backed series lied about prize money after claiming profits had been “reclaimed” from the rebels’ mega-money contracts.

The breakout, which is funded by Saudi Arabia’s state wealth fund, has lured some of the sport’s biggest names away with lucrative offers and huge prize money.

However, it now looks like some of those players won’t see a cent of those winnings.

Three LIV Golf players Talor Gooch, Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford on Tuesday turned down their request for a temporary restraining order (TRO) from playing in the FedEx Cup standings this week.

The trio are among 11 players who have filed an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour after being suspended for playing in the Saudi-backed breakaway series.

During the hearing, one of the players’ lawyers said the money allegedly won at LIV Golf events “will be recovered from the LIV contracts.”

However, this contradicted LIV Golf’s claims that the winnings are on top of the mega sign-up fees that some players have earned.

Prize money was previously called into question after Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee reported that prize money believed to be awarded at LIV Golf events was withdrawn from player signing bonuses in June.

Later during the hearing, microphones picked up LIV Golf’s lawyers discussing the admission, according to Golf summary.

Although the entire conversation was inaudible, “Chamblee” could reportedly be mentioned by one of the representatives.

Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed and Pat Perez were questioned by the media about the matter ahead of their inaugural event in Portland in late June.

Koepka, a four-time major champion, initially claimed this wasn’t the case before admitting he wasn’t actually sure, but insisted it was “irrelevant.”

A LIV Golf representative then tried to close the case when she said: ‘I just wanted to raise something’ [the] ask earlier when you asked about the price exchanges and whether they are in addition to the contracts.

‘The prize fairs are a supplement to that. There is no draw at LIV Golf on finance. We just wanted, on the record, it complements. And while you’ve done that, this is your first event, but you should know that from your contracts. You can attest. Thanks guys.’

However, that does not appear to be the case, at least not according to one of LIV’s own lawyers.

Henrik Stenson’s defection, which cost him the European Ryder Cup captaincy, seemed to pay off right away at his first LIV event last month.

The Swede won the third installment of the series at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, New Jersey, the first event of the series in which he starred.

The win earned him $4 million, meaning he made nearly 24 times more than he made at 13 PGA Tour events this season – $184,317.

The 46-year-old, who hadn’t won a tournament since 2019, reportedly entered the breakaway for $49 million, but it’s now unclear if his $4 million in winnings has been recouped from that huge salary.

Meanwhile, Charl Schwartzel walked away with a record $4.75 million for winning both the individual and team competitions in the inaugural event, earning nearly $88,000 per hole.

The same weekend, Rory McIlroy defended his Canadian Open title on the PGA Tour, winning just £1.27 million.

But the winner of the FedEx Cup playoffs of the PGA Tour, which starts this week at the St Jude Championship and ends with the Tour Championship in September, will claim a cool $18 million.

Despite the huge gains being questioned in court, LIV Golf continues to insist they are telling the truth.

“Our counsel was responding to another question about recovering or compensating FedEx Cup revenue,” an LIV spokesperson told Golf Digest. “We argue that each player’s contract is separate from the prize money.”

Gooch, Jones and Swafford lost their case to get a TRO on Tuesday, while the other plaintiffs, including Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and Ian Poulter, are expected to hear their antitrust case at a later date with a trial arising out of the lawsuit likely. will start in August 2023 at the earliest.