LIV Golf rebel Pat Perez’s wife takes a vicious shot at Tiger Woods and his horror car crash

LIV Golf rebel Pat Perez’s wife, Ashley, took a vicious shot at Tiger Woods and the star’s 2021 horror car crash.

The 15-time main champion broke his leg in multiple places in a single-vehicle car accident in February 2021 that nearly led to the limb being amputated.

Woods made a miraculous recovery with his sensational return to the track at The Masters in April. Open in July.

LIV Golf rebel Pat Perez’s wife, Ashley (left), took a vicious shot at Tiger Woods (right)

Ashley said she “doesn’t feel bad” for Woods after he pulled out of an event last week

Despite his return, the icon struggled with walking at times and last week withdrew from the Hero World Challenge, an event he was hoisting, citing plantar fasciitis.

An Instagram account called Golf Balling shared a video in which Woods described his limitations and Ashley Perez responded with little compassion.

“I can hit golf balls. It’s the running that just hurts,” Woods said in the clip from a pre-tournament press conference.

“The goal is to play only the major championships and maybe one or two more. I mean that’s physically all I can do… I don’t have much left in this stage so get ready for the biggest and hopefully lightning strikes in a bottle, and hopefully I’m up there with a chance to win, and hopefully I remember how to do it.’

Woods pulled out of the Hero World Challenge last week, citing plantar fasciitis

In the comments, Ashley wrote, “Literally why drunk driving is ILLEGAL,” she wrote. ‘I don’t feel sorry for him. Thank God he didn’t kill anyone. Bye.’

The comment has since been deleted, but has been preserved by Bro Bible and Nuclr Golf’s Twitter account.

Woods was not charged with DUI in the aftermath of his car accident. While investigators discovered an empty pill bottle in his backpack and said he was “slightly belligerent” and disoriented in the aftermath, police said Woods had no bloodshot or watery eyes and did not smell of alcohol.

The 15-time main champion broke his leg in multiple places in a single-vehicle accident in 2021

LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said Woods had no “obvious” signs of disorder and denied that the golfing legend received any special treatment.

Her husband, professional golfer Perez, had previously criticized Woods for his criticism of LIV Golf.

Perez defected to the Saudi-backed breakaway earlier this year, while Woods, alongside friend Rory McIlroy, was one of the strongest voices against the series, out of loyalty to the PGA Tour.

Perez defected to the Saudi-backed breakaway earlier this year ahead of the Portland event

Woods reportedly turned down the megabucks from the Saudi Arabia-backed series and turned down a $700-$800 million deal, challenging the motives behind players switching from the traditional circuit.

He said in July: “I don’t understand. What do these players do for guaranteed money, what is the incentive to practice? What’s the incentive to go out and make it in the mud?

“You just get paid a lot of money up front and play a few events and play 54 holes.

They play blaring music. I can understand 54 holes for the Senior Tour. The boys are older and a little more scared. When you’re young, 72-hole testing comes with it. We used to have 36-hole majors playoffs.

Woods and Perez talk during a practice round ahead of the 2020 PGA Championship in California

“I just don’t see how this is positive in the long run. It would be sad to see some of these young kids never get a chance to walk on this hallowed ground and play in these majors.”

Perez, who was part of Dustin Johnson’s all-American team to win LIV Golf’s season-ending team championship last month at Trump National in Miami, has hit back at compatriot Woods.

“That’s the dumbest s*** I’ve ever heard in my life,” Perez told the Son of a Butch podcast.

“That’s one of the dumbest things I think he’s said. The driver is the fact that last place is 120,000, first place is four million. You can’t win four million on the PGA Tour.

Perez was part of Dustin Johnson’s all-American team to win the finals of LIV Golf in Miami

‘Now, next year maybe; they finally have the benefits. But last I checked, he signed a $40 million deal right out of college, flying on the Nike jet. He found stimulation. He could have closed it right away.’

Perez signed a four-year contract to join LIV Golf ahead of the Portland event in late June.

Perez is a three-time winner of the PGA Tour and earned over $28 million during his career.

Woods will make his first appearance since The Open in July at The Match this week, where he will play alongside Rory McIlroy against Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas.