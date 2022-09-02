LIV Golf rebel Martin Kaymer skips BMW PGA Championship as he feels he ‘is not welcome’

LIV Golf defector Martin Kaymer has claimed he isn’t comfortable playing at the BMW PGA Championship next week amid ongoing tension between the Rebel Tour players and DP World Tour loyalists.

The German, 37, was one of 19 LIV Golf players to field for the DP World Tour’s, formerly the European Tour, the flagship event at Wentworth in Surrey, England.

However, the two-time major champion has decided to pull out of the event as he insisted he didn’t want to play somewhere he’s “unwelcome”.

“Of course there will be friction, that’s why I’m not going,” Kaymer said Golf summary on Thursday after finishing pro-am at the LIV Golf Invitational Boston.

“I don’t have to go to a place where you don’t feel so welcome. They don’t say it, but [it’s there].’

Kaymer is the first Saudi rebel to withdraw his name from the field, while other defectors and mainstays of the DP World Tour are yet to play, including former Ryder Cup teammates Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, Graeme McDowell and Sergio Garcia, along with Patrick Reed , Abraham Ancer, Talor Gooch and Kevin Na.

Martin Kaymer Said He Is Uncomfortable At The BMW PGA Championship

The German was one of 19 LIV golfers in the field for the flagship event next week

The LIV Golf defectors have secured their spot in the field thanks to their place in the top 60 of the world rankings.

Kaymer, who has 11 wins on the European Tour, insisted he still loved the tour and their flagship event in Wentworth, but claimed he preferred to play in events where the ‘energy is positive’ .

‘I love the European Tour and I love Wentworth; I think it’s a flagship event that people love to participate in,” Kaymer said.

“But under those circumstances, I try to stay in the area where the energy is high, where the energy is positive.

Ian Poulter (left) and Lee Westwood (right) are among the rebels still on their way to Wentworth

‘I don’t know why I should fly to England, [and] go four or five days on the golf course where you are not so welcome I would say.

‘It has nothing to do with the European Tour or the players or anything like that…but where we are now [in professional golf]I try to stay away. I’ll wait until everything is in order.’

It has been made clear that their presence will not be greeted with a warm welcome.

The 37-year-old, who has 11 victories on the European Tour, insisted he still loved the tour

DP tour officials asked LIV Golfers not to wear LIV logos on their clothing in an email sent Tuesday ahead of the BMW PGA Championship at the Wentworth Club in Surrey, England.

The memo told the Rebels that they “will not be required to play in Pro-Am on Wednesday and out of respect for our partners, our broadcasters and your fellow competitors, we would kindly ask you to consider no LIV Golf attire.” -brand to wear during your participation.’

A provision in LIV Golfers’ contracts says they must wear Tour themed branding while playing at other circuits.

Notably, big winner Patrick Reed sported multiple LIV logos on his shirt and hat while playing a practice round at this year’s Open Championship in St Andrews.

LIV golfers were asked not to wear breakaway logos during BMW PGA Championship

But the most icy receipts are likely to come from their fellow professionals — most notably Rory McIlroy.

The Northern Irishman was one of the most vocal opponents of the Saud-backed breakout, launching one of his most devastating attacks earlier this week.

Fresh off the back of his PGA Tour FedEx Cup win, netting a massive $18 million, the 33-year-old heads to Wentworth for the BMW PGA Championship.

But he faces an uneasy reunion with some of his old Ryder Cup teammates, who have disembarked.

“If you believe in something, I think you should speak out, and I believe in this very strongly,” McIlroy said. “I hate what it does to the game of golf. I hate it. I really.

Fresh off the back of his PGA Tour FedEx Cup win, Rory McIlroy heads to Wentworth

The 33-year-old has been an outspoken critic of Saudi-backed LIV Golf and its impact on sport

“It will be hard for me to go to Wentworth and see eighteen. That just doesn’t suit me.

“I believe what I’m saying is right, and I think if you believe what you’re saying is right, you’ll be happy to stick your neck out on the leash.”

McIlroy, along with Tiger Woods, was a leader in the players’ meeting last month to discuss measures to combat the threat posed by LIV Golf.

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan has since made immediate changes for the upcoming season, including a major prize money increase, a $500,000 minimum salary and the introduction of McIlroy and Woods’ tour-sanctioned series of stadium events, the TGL.

The PGA Tour informed LIV Golf defectors who had not yet canceled their membership that their tickets had been revoked prior to the new season, which begins September 15.

The PGA Tour (Commissioner Jay Monahan pictured) has revoked membership cards from players defecting to LIV Golf ahead of the new season in two weeks

Unlike the PGA Tour, the European circuit has not suspended members from participating in LIV Golf.

Rebels were initially banned from participating in the events that the DP World Tour co-sanctions with the PGA Tour, as well as being fined £100,000. But Poulter was among a group of players who won an appeal against that ban ahead of last month’s Scottish Open, paving the way for them to play in more European events.

Despite opposition from both the PGA and DP World Tours, Kaymer remains hopeful that a truce can be called.

“The hope is definitely there,” Kaymer said. “I just don’t know if the key people in charge of all the tours… are able to put egos and personal things behind them and focus on the big picture in the game of golf.

“I think it’s very good for golf what’s happening with LIV and what’s happening with the PGA Tour now. All those things are good for the players, and I really hope and believe that in two or three years, things will change and turn out well.”