LIV Golf players should get ranking points, Matsuyama says

INZAI CITY, Japan – The players who left to compete in the Saudi-funded LIV Golf series should be entitled to earn ranking points, former Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama said on Tuesday.

During the Zozo Championship, which kicks off on Thursday, Matsuyama called the ranking question “difficult” and offered no details, solutions or clarifications.

“I think they should be able to,” he said in Japanese. “However, there is a procedure they must follow.”

LIV Golf is funded by Saudi Arabia’s Sovereign Wealth Fund. Matsuyama suggested that he stay with the PGA Tour.

“I’m a member of the PGA Tour,” said Matsuyama. “The players who left did because they thought it was the right thing to do. So I can’t say anything about it.”

Viktor Hovland also said that LIV players should not receive an automatic exemption for ranking points.

“Obviously, if you want to get points in the world rankings, you have to follow the process,” said the Norwegian. “And I think they obviously make an effort to get those points, but I don’t think it’s right to give them an exemption to just get points overnight. Of course they have to follow the process, whatever the process is.”

Matsuyama won last year’s Zozo Championship – the only PGA Tour event in Japan – with a final round of 65 for a five-time win over Brendan Steele at the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club, the same venue for this year.

He will be the local favorite on the track about an hour outside of Tokyo. The wallet is $11 million.

“The energy the fans give really helps, it helps my game,” said Matsuyama. “But on the other hand, there’s pressure that comes with that.”

Xander Schauffele may be under more pressure than Matsuyama and will also have his own Japan-related following.

The American’s mother has roots in Taiwan, but grew up in Japan. He said his wife, Maya, was born on the southern island of Okinawa in Japan, and her mother is from a small island off the coast of Okinawa – Miyakojima.

He said he has planned a meal in the Tokyo area with some of his extended family in Japan before the tournament.

“I think we’ll probably be around 30 is what I’ve heard. It’ll be fun to see all my grandparents, my uncles, aunts and cousins,” he said.

Schauffele was asked exactly how many he expected for dinner.

“As much as I can get,” he said.

After the tournament, he goes to Okinawa for another family event with his “wife’s grandparents.”

“I’ve never met them,” he said, “so I’m very excited to be spending a few nights there.”