LIV Golf: Phil Mickelson is heckled on the first tee at the Trump National Golf Club

Phil Mickelson was devastated when he teed off at the controversial LIV Golf event in New Jersey on Friday, with a fan yelling, “Do it for the Saudi royal family!”

Mickelson had a miserable day at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, finishing with four over — 11 shots from the lead — after the opening round.

His day also started in an awkward way after he was forced to step away from his ball on the 16th tee after beatings from the crowd.

He found a bunker when he finally took his tee shot and then made a bogey.

The lead-up to this three-day event has been dominated by rancor and recrimination, with the families of 9/11 victims among those criticizing players and Donald Trump for joining forces with the Saudi-funded LIV series.

They protested at the track Friday morning, accusing the players of helping the Kingdom with ‘sports washing’.

Phil Mickelson was disturbed when he teed off at the controversial LIV Golf event in New Jersey

He was forced to step away from his ball on the 16th tee after being assaulted by the crowd

Phil Mickelson is heckled as he is about to tee off at the Saudi golf event on Trump’s court: “You work for the Saudi royal family!” pic.twitter.com/0QLwYcjdqK — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) July 29, 2022

Most of the fans inside the gates were supporters of Trump and his tournament.

One, however, has reignited controversy over LIV amid concerns over the human rights situation in Saudi Arabia.

Mickelson was asked afterwards if he was disappointed with the abuse.

Mickelson had a miserable day at Trump National Golf Club, finishing with four over

Former US President Donald Trump along with his Excellency Yasir Al Rumayyan, Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s personal banker and governor of the Saudi Public Investment Fund, are shown on his golf course on Thursday amid a wave of criticism from the victims’ families from 9/11

‘No, I had a very good day. The people here have always been great. They treated me really well. I had a really good day with the fans,” he insisted.

“I have always enjoyed playing in this area. We had a great day afterwards. I thought it was a good day everywhere. I didn’t think much about it.’

The 52-year-old added: “I’m honestly a little frustrated with my game. It doesn’t feel that far away. I don’t feel lost, I just don’t score.

“To three-put the last two holes with doable birdies, I’m just frustrated because I expect more from myself. I’m going to work on it until I fix it.

Mickelson, who found the bunker on hole one, said he was not disappointed by the abuse

Mickelson has become one of the faces of the controversial Saudi-backed rival LIV series.

Before this week’s event insisted he didn’t regret signing up for the LIV circuit with a lot of money, which caused a huge riot in the game and resulted in him being banned from the PGA Tour.

The American said: “I’ve made the right decision for me and I’m excited about the opportunity to play golf competitively and have it on a more moderate scale in my life so I can do some things out there as well. I also freed up a lot of other time.

‘I couldn’t be happier. I think it’s been really good. I can’t wait to go to New Jersey and play another event there.”

Mickelson faced a barrage of disapproval after comments were made public earlier this year criticizing the Saudi government for its “dreadful” human rights record, but said he would use the prospect of LIV Golf to leverage economic leverage on the PGA Tour. to get.

Mickelson apologized for his comments and announced in February that he was taking time off from the game, opting out of the Masters and his title defense at the PGA Championship.

Saudi Arabia’s government denies allegations of human rights violations.