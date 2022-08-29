LIV Golf joins golfers in suing the PGA Tour following decision to suspend them

The Saudi-backed LIV Golf series has joined some of its defectors in their lawsuit against the PGA Tour, though an amended complaint shows four golfers have had their names removed.

Phil Mickelson, Ian Poulter, Bryson DeChambeau and eight others announced this month that they had sued the PGA Tour over the decision to suspend them from their registration with LIV Golf.

According to the amended complaint filed in San Jose, California, LIV Golf is now seeking “compensation from the PGA Tour for its laborious interference in LIV Golf’s future business relationships.”

Phil Mickelson is among golfers suing PGA Tour after decision to suspend him

Breakaway tournament LIV Golf sent shockwaves across the golf world after shake-up

According to the file, the four who withdrew are Abraham Ancer, Jason Kokrak, Carlos Ortiz and Pat Perez. Mickelson, Poulter, DeChambeau, Peter Uihlein, Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones all remain plaintiffs.

The latest twist comes as the PGA Tour season finale took place in East Lake yesterday. It was Scottie Scheffler’s Tour Championship that lost as he went into the final round with a six-shot lead at 23-under.

Still, the world No. 1 advantage was wiped out in seven holes, as Rory McIlroy fought his way into the fray with four birdies.

At a time when money has never been talked about so much in golf, Scheffler went in yesterday to boost his seasonal earnings to a record $37 million. That would be the richest season in Tour history after 2022 became the Scheffler show, though McIlroy’s wave threatened him to take the $18 million prize himself.

The PGA Tour has made the decision to suspend all golfers who chose to participate in LIV Golf

After the rowdiest seasons, there’s no sign of the controversy subsiding, and LIV’s involvement in the lawsuit isn’t surprising after CEO Greg Norman said the rebel tour would support players in legal action.

Gooch, Swafford and Jones had filed for a temporary restraining order to allow them to enter the FedEx Cup playoffs, although their request was rejected by a US district court judge.

The lucrative LIV Golf series is funded by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, which has been criticized as a cover to improve the country’s image in light of its human rights record.

In the amended complaint, LIV argues that without a favorable outcome, it “destroys the ability to maintain a meaningful competitive presence in the markets.”

Rory McIlroy took a historic third FeExCup victory at Tour Championship on Sunday

Bryson DeChambeau is one of the golfers still suing the PGA Tour, as four have withdrawn

They allege that the PGA Tour’s response forced the PGA Tour to increase the cost of signing players and avoid recruiting others who feared punishment.

One of the last expected to sign for LIV is Cameron Smith, the Open winner who has reportedly struck a deal worth more than $100 million.

Meanwhile, Thriston Lawrence defeated Matt Wallace in a playoff to win the Omega European Masters in Switzerland yesterday and secure his second DP World Tour title of the season.

The South African’s three-shot lead disappeared when Wallace came alongside him at 18-under, but the Englishman lost the first play-off hole.