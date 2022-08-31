LIV Golf: Harold Varner III admits he could not turn down ‘too good’ money

<!–

New LIV Golf signer Harold Varner III has explained his decision to join the Saudi breakaway league.

The 32-year-old released a statement saying the opportunity to participate in the heavily funded golf circuit was one he couldn’t deny.

“The opportunity to join LIV Golf is just too great a financial breakthrough for me to pass up,” Varner said in a statement. pronunciation.

“I know what it means to grow up without much.

“This money will ensure that my child and future Varners have a solid foundation to start on – and a life I could only have dreamed of growing up.

Harold Varner III has left the PGA Tour and is the latest LIV Golf addition to a star-filled roster

“Your opinion of me may have changed with this announcement. No lie, that will be hard to deal with. But I haven’t changed – I’m still me. I promise you that.’

The North Carolinian, who won the Australian PGA Championship in 2016 and PIF Saudi International in February, was effusive in his praise of the PGA Tour and its impact on his life.

“The PGA Tour has changed my life, it has given me, an ordinary kid from rural Gastonia, North Carolina, the opportunity to make something of my life,” he added.

Varner III won two titles in his PGA career, finishing in a tie for 48th in the Tour’s final event

“I am who I am because of the people who have surrounded me.”

Varner will try to use his newfound wealth to further his philanthropic efforts as well, in the form of the HV3 Foundation.

“I keep forging paths for kids interested in golf. This note is a receipt for that.’

Varner was one of six new LIV Golf signings, including British Open winner Cam Smith, Marc Leishman, Joaquin Niemann, Cameron Tringale and Anirban Lahiri.