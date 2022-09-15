LIV Golf chief Greg Norman says the PGA Tour are ‘trying to destroy’ his series

Greg Norman has accused the PGA Tour of “trying to destroy” his LIV Golf series.

The Australian, who is chief executive of the controversial Saudi-backed series that has lured the likes of Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson and the world’s number two Cameron Smith, has claimed the PGA Tour is doing everything it can to make sure make sure the two tours don’t coexist.

According to the 67-year-old, his attempts to negotiate a solution with the rival tour have been rebuffed.

LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman accused the PGA Tour of ‘trying to destroy its series’

His Saudi-funded series has attracted the likes of Brooks Koepka (pictured) and Cameron Smith

Norman told the Australian: ‘The idea that we are trying to destroy tours is not true. The PGA Tour is trying to destroy us, it’s that simple.

“The PGA Tour didn’t sit down and have a chat with myself or any of my investors.”

Norman now admits that he has no interest in opening discussions with the PGA Tour as he has continually attempted to negotiate with them before launching his series.

“We tried really hard, I know I personally did it last year.” he said to the newspaper.

“When we knew we’d never hear from them, we just decided to go.

The 67-year-old Australian claimed: ‘The PGA Tour is trying to destroy us, it’s that simple’

‘To be honest, we don’t feel like sitting around the table with them, because our product works.’

All golfers who have agreed to participate in the Saudi-funded project, which offers a lucrative salary package of £21.7 million for 54-hole tournaments, have been suspended from participating in the PGA Tour.

Since its introduction, Norman’s series has been accused of “sporting” Saudi Arabia’s poor human rights record.

The LIV Golf Tour continues with the Invitational Chicago, which begins Friday.