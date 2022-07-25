LIV Golf: Charles Barkley insists Americans should concern themselves with civil rights in States

Charles Barkley believes that the American people should focus on civil rights in the United States rather than worry about Saudi Arabia’s treatment of women and dissidents.

The Saudi-backed breakaway LIV Golf series has been dominating headlines since it became a reality, raising questions about the country’s record of civil rights.

Saudi’s controversial tour, funded by $2 billion in cash from the country’s public investment fund, has enticed a number of top players to switch from both the PGA Tour and DP World Tour, sparking mass outrage within the sport.

But former NBA star and current TNT analyst Barkley, who while considering a position on the LIV Tour, insists Americans should be concerned with civil rights in their own countries.

“I’m not doing this selective persecution, everyone picks and chooses,” he said the recount.

“I just think it’s funny that they’re more concerned about civil rights in Saudi Arabia — a place 99.9 percent of people in the United States have never been to.

“Suddenly they are concerned about civil rights in Saudi Arabia. That kind of thing makes me giggle. You don’t worry about civil rights here in the United States, but when guys suddenly start taking money, they feel like, “I’m worried about civil rights in Saudi Arabia,” that just makes me laugh.

“Why don’t you worry about civil rights here in the United States, let’s worry about that before we worry about what’s going on in Saudi Arabia?”

Barkley’s possible move to the Rebel tour could see the NBA lose one of its top pundits.

The 59-year-old has met with LIV chief Greg Norman about joining the broadcast team and he has now revealed that he has given the CEO until Thursday to make a decision – when Barkley starts the course in pro- am on Trump National in Bedminster.

LIV golf does not currently have an official broadcast partner, although the tour has secured NBC’s David Feherty before a broadcast deal is struck.

“I’m going to give them a deadline. The deadline is Thursday, I play in the pro-am on Thursday,” he added.

“I only know if I’m going to play in the morning or in the afternoon, but at some point we’re going to talk. I’m not going to leave TNT in the dark.’

Barkley currently earns $10 million a year and has three years left on his current deal with Turner Sports – the owners of TNT.

Last week, Barkley pointed to global sportswear brand Nike as an example of how the LIV tour has been the victim of “selective outrage.”

The global footwear and apparel company sponsors a large number of current and former athletes and Barkley has a long association with the renowned footwear brand.

In 1993, Barkley filmed the infamous Nike commercial “I Am Not a Role Model” the same year he won the NBA MVP award with the Phoenix Suns.

‘I’m not a role model. I don’t get paid to be a role model. I get paid to wreak havoc on the basketball court. Parents should be role models. Just because I dunk a basketball doesn’t mean I have to raise your kids,” he said in the ad.

Media reports, human rights groups and members of the US government in 2019 accused Nike and other brands of possibly contributing to the human rights abuses of Uyghurs in Xinjiang.

“I’m a Nike guy too, so I’m not going to do that thing where I pick and pick what I’m outraged about, where my money comes from,” Barkley said.

‘I just don’t think that’s fair. I think that makes you a hypocrite.

“And let’s face it, all those golf tours have been in Saudi Arabia and China. That was my point.’