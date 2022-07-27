LIV Golf announces first-ever global golf league in 2023 with franchises, relegation and finale

The controversial LIV Golf has announced that it will officially launch the sport’s first-ever global competition in 2023.

After launching this year, the Saudi-backed breakaway series confirmed it will return in 2023 in the new format of the LIV Golf League with $405 million to be won in prize money and the chance for promotions and relegations.

Golf’s first ever league will also introduce a franchise system team with 12 teams led by an established team captain who will compete and have the opportunity to build their franchises to attract fans and sponsors.

Players will compete in over 14 events in team and individual play, with each season culminating in a grand final of World Cup team match play.

“LIV Golf’s expanding global platform will add a new dimension to the golf ecosystem as we know it, one that will give players and fans around the world the opportunity to help maximize the true potential of our beloved sport,” said Greg Norman, CEO and Commissioner of LIV Golf.

“Our franchise model will bring new energy and excitement to fans from all corners of the globe and establish a competition of teams to connect and grow with.

“The International Series will attract new talent and offer unprecedented trajectories that can develop the next generation of stars. LIV Golf is committed to making sustainable investments that will grow the game now and in the future, and we are proud to make these dreams come true.”

LIV Golf League players are also expected to compete in the International Series events, meaning LIV Golf will deliver 25 tournaments worldwide.

Launched this year through a $300 million pledge from LIV Golf to the Asian Tour, the International Series will give amateurs and emerging stars the opportunity to gain promotion to the LIV Golf League.

The organization stressed that the 14-event schedule will not compete with golf’s four Majors, international team events, such as the Ryder Cup or Presidents Cup, or heritage events and insisted that players have the freedom to choose to play where they want.

LIV Golf’s insistence comes after the PGA suspended all of its members who had jumped at its Saudi-funded rivals, which also prevented them from playing in the Ryder Cup.

The DP World Tour recently sacked Team Europe captain Henrik Stenson after he was the last to defect to LIV Golf for a $48 million signing fee and he plans to start this week for the first time, even this week in New Jersey.

However, LIV’s Saudi rebels need not worry about their availability as Sports post reported earlier this month that defectors on the breakaway golf tour faces a ban on all four majors next year.

On the eve of the first round of the British Open in St Andrews, R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers had blasted Greg Norman’s LIV series and dismissed the start-up as ‘completely driven by money’.

While Slumbers said the banning of LIV players is “not on our agenda,” with 24 Rebels in the field of 156 here and currently eligibility for all majors, he did disclose that his governing body “will change our waivers and qualification criteria for the Open would review’.

Sports post understands that one option being considered is the exclusion of players who have been suspended from any of the traditional tours.

Following the PGA Tour’s unlimited ban on those cashing out with LIV — including Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed — it would be a crushing blow to the Rebels, especially as the four majors are expected to unite. to perform.

The full list of events will be announced at a later date, but LIV Golf is expected to expand its reach around the world.

