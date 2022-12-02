Litton will lead Bangladesh in the ODI series against India

“Litton is one of the more experienced players in the side and has shown leadership ability. He has a sharp cricketing mind and reads the game well,” Jalal Yunus, BCB’s chairman of cricket operations, said in a statement. “It is very unfortunate to lose Tamim to injury for this very important series, especially as the team under his captaincy has played excellent cricket over the last few years and he has been our most prolific batsman in this format.”
The ODI series between Bangladesh and India kicks off in Dhaka on December 4, with the second match to be played at the same venue on December 7. The final game of the series will be staged at Chattogram on December 10.