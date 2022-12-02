Saturday, December 3, 2022
Litton will lead Bangladesh in the ODI series against India

by Merry
Litton Das has been named Bangladesh captain for their three-match ODI series against India at home, which begins in Dhaka on Sunday.
Regular ODI captain Tamim Iqbal had previously withdrawn due to a groin injury. He is also doubtful for the test series that begins December 14 in Chattogram. Taskin Ahmed is also ruled out of the first ODI due to a back injury.
Litton had not previously captained Bangladesh in an ODI, but led them in a T20I in April 2021. However, he is in great form for Bangladesh and is their highest scorer in ODIs this year with 500 runs in ten innings at an average of 62.50.

“Litton is one of the more experienced players in the side and has shown leadership ability. He has a sharp cricketing mind and reads the game well,” Jalal Yunus, BCB’s chairman of cricket operations, said in a statement. “It is very unfortunate to lose Tamim to injury for this very important series, especially as the team under his captaincy has played excellent cricket over the last few years and he has been our most prolific batsman in this format.”

While no replacements have been named for Tamim, Shoriful Islam has been drafted for Taskin.
Bangladesh played a role in ODIs led by Tamim and won eight of twelve games played this year. They are fifth on the ODI Super League table and are one of seven teams to have qualified directly for the 2023 ODI World Cup in India.

The ODI series between Bangladesh and India kicks off in Dhaka on December 4, with the second match to be played at the same venue on December 7. The final game of the series will be staged at Chattogram on December 10.

