Little Simz looks sensational as she shows off bold sense of style in edgy photoshoot

Little Simz has praised the community of black female artists in the music industry for supporting each other as they become famous.

The British rapper, 28, posed for a stunning photoshoot for the latest cover story of the digital title of NET-A-PORTER PORTERwith the star speaking out about her career and her experience working in the arts.

Musician Little Simz – who starred in Netflix hit Top Boy, has had a headline gig at Glastonbury, currently has two Mercury Prize nominations and has multiple BRIT Award wins – says there is an unspoken rule of black female performers watching each of them the other.

Speaking: Little Simz, 28, has praised the community of black female artists in the music industry for supporting each other as they become famous

She explained: “There’s a real community of us coming along which is really exciting to watch. I feel there is something unspoken between all of us; that we will always support each other. What I’m trying to project is that your victory will always be my victory, and vice versa.’

She said she wants to see five black women for Best New Artists at next year’s BRIT Awards and another five shortlisted for Mercury Prize.

While she hopes for further recognition for her fellow black performers, she acknowledges that there have been changes for several voices within the once almost entirely male-led music industry.

Strike a pose: British rapper posed for a stunning photoshoot for the latest cover story of NET-A-PORTER’s digital title PORTER

Life: The star speaking out about her career and her experience working in the arts after posing for the colorful shoot

Success: Little Simz starred in Netflix hit Top Boy, had a headline performance at Glastonbury, currently holds two Mercury Prize nominations and has multiple BRIT Award wins

She said, “It’s definitely getting better. I see a lot more black women entering music and film.

“We are pushed to the fore and given airtime. People want to tell our stories, show our faces, dress us up and take us to events.

‘It’s bad, but in the same breath I hope we don’t get blinded by that either. I hope we enjoy it, but also really understand the power and influence we have.

Support: She says there’s an unspoken rule of black female artists looking after each other in the music industry

Words: She explained, ‘There’s a real community of us coming through that’s really exciting to watch’

Friends: ‘I feel like there’s something unspoken between all of us; that we will always support each other’, she continued

‘[That we] are smart about that and understand that our worth and value is three times higher than what is offered to us the first time. I have a feeling that if we understand that then [we can] bask in it.’

Little Simz has been nominated for this year’s Mercury Prize, but the ceremony has been postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Her 2021 album, Some I Might Be Introvert, has been nominated alongside Sam Fender’s second studio album Seventeen Going Under and Harry Styles’ Harry’s House.

Hopes: “What I’m trying to project is that your victory will always be my victory, and vice versa,” she added.

Looking ahead: She said she wants to see five black women for Best New Artists at next year’s BRIT Awards and another five shortlisted for Mercury Prize

Positive: While she hopes for further recognition for her fellow black artists, she acknowledges that there has been change for several voices within the music industry

She said of her nomination: ‘I feel grateful; very, very blessed, this is my second time now.

‘If you’re an artist, a creative craft, you just do it because it’s a release. I had some things to say and this was my way of expressing it and it’s a blessing that people resonate with it.

“The list is so strong that it is certainly an honor to be included. I will certainly carry this energy through me today.’

Read . to see the full feature with Little Simz PORTER or download the NET-A-PORTER app for iPhone, iPad and Android.