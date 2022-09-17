Little Mix fans shocked as they spot Leigh Anne Pinnock’s mum Debbie on First Dates Hotel

Little Mix fans spotted a familiar face when they tuned in to Tuesday’s episode of First Dates Hotel, which starred Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s mother.

Debbie, a school history teacher, was looking for love on Channel 4’s blind dating show – which takes singles to a luxury resort in Italy.

The mum of three opened up on the show about her close relationship with Leigh-Anne, admitting that “she will always be my baby”, explaining her as “a normal girl under the fame”.

Formiliar face! Eagle-eyed Little Mix fans are shocked to see Leigh Anne Pinnock’s mom Debbie looking for love at First Dates Hotel

Debbie admitted she hoped to meet “the man of my dreams” on the show, and facetimed her famous daughter for a catch-up conversation before meeting her mystery date.

‘Are you excited? Are you going to find the man of your dreams?’ the Shout Out To My Ex singer asked, as her mother replied, “I hope he’s the man of my dreams, can you imagine he is?”

Leigh-Anne continued, “I have a good feeling about this mom, it’s going to be okay,” before wondering what her mom was wearing for dinner.

Close: The mum of three opened up on the show about her close relationship with Leigh-Anne, admitting that ‘she will always be my baby’, explaining her as ‘a normal girl under the fame’

Fame: Leigh-Anne rose to fame in the girl band Little Mix, of which she is now a third

“Ooooh I like it. It’s great, you look beautiful,” the hitmaker gushed as the couple said goodbye.

Debbie is also the mother of Leigh-Anne’s two older sisters Sian-Louise and Sairah – with their mother telling ‘My girls are my life, they are my best friends.’

Debbie was paired up with Rob, the office supplies sales manager, while the duo got along on the date, with the latter being somewhat taken aback by the famous reveal.

But while insisting that they are a “normal family,” Debbie explained to her date, “She doesn’t get the singing voice from me, but I love to sing. Since she’s a pop star we’ve had a lot of fun, we’ve been on tour and going to America and it’s fun.

Trio: Debbie is also the mother of Leigh-Anne’s two older sisters Sian-Louise and Sairah – with their mother saying ‘My girls are my life, they are my best friends’

Sisters: The trio bears a striking resemblance to each other

“I’ll never get over being a pop star’s mom, I love it. But I have to be normal to keep Leigh-Anne normal. She is a world star but will always be my baby, we call her lee-lee at home and she will always be that little shy girl with chubby cheeks.

She continued: ‘We are so lucky that she has done so well, but that is her life and everyone else is going on with their lives. She’s famous, but underneath she’s a normal girl, and we’re a normal family.”

Rob seemed unimpressed by the fame as the pair closed their mouths during the episode and even appeared to continue their romance upon returning to the UK.

And eagle-eyed viewers of the show took to Twitter to share their shock at Debbie’s appearance, as one posted, “Omg Leigh-Anne’s mom was on first dates???”

Despite the episode airing this week, the episode appeared to have been filmed about three years ago, with Debbie referring to 27-year-old Leigh-Anne, who is now 30.