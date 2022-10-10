Little girl Ruby Wood vanishes in Ellenbrook, Western Australia

<!–

Police have launched an urgent search for a missing nine-year-old girl who was last seen at her home in Ellenbrook at 4am on Monday morning.

“Ruby Wood was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, black shorts and black sneakers,” a police statement said.

‘She is also believed to be carrying a black rucksack.’

Anyone with information should immediately call the police on 131 444.