Little girl Ruby Wood vanishes in Ellenbrook, Western Australia
An urgent search is underway for a little girl who disappeared without a trace in the early hours of the morning – with police extremely concerned for her welfare
- Ruby Wood, 9, was last seen at her home in Ellenbrook, Perth, WA, on Monday
- She was reportedly wearing a yellow shirt, black shorts and black sneakers
Police have launched an urgent search for a missing nine-year-old girl who was last seen at her home in Ellenbrook at 4am on Monday morning.
“Ruby Wood was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, black shorts and black sneakers,” a police statement said.
‘She is also believed to be carrying a black rucksack.’
Anyone with information should immediately call the police on 131 444.
Police say Ruby Wood was last seen at her Ellenbrook home around 4 a.m. Monday morning