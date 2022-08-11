Little girl died after admitted to Canberra Hospital with the flu: Rozella Spadafora

The devastated family of a little girl who died after being hospitalized with the flu is demanding answers as authorities reveal the matter will be investigated.

Rozella Spadafora was taken to the emergency room of Canberra Hospital on July 4 this year by her mother Katrina – her fifth birthday.

The bright and energetic little girl had seen her GP that week and was prescribed steroids, but her mother knew something was wrong when she asked to be carried into the living room that day.

She went back to the GP who advised her to go to the hospital where after-hours blood work could be done.

But after arriving at 7pm and waiting in the emergency department, Katrina was told by hospital staff to give Rozella water, Hydralyte, and Pananadol.

Rozella Spadafora (pictured) went to Canberra hospital with flu but died 30 hours later

“We took Rozalia in and never went home with her,” her mother told Katrina A current matter.

She was accompanied by Rozella’s grandmother Maria Callipari, and the two believe the nurses at the facility were so overworked and under-resourced that they dismissed the little girl’s symptoms as minor.

Katrina said two nurses told them to go home in the morning and see the GP, but they declined.

“We just looked at each other and thought, we’re not here for fun, we’re here because she’s sick,” said Rozalia’s grandmother, Maria Callipari.

Ms Spadafora said hours passed as they waited for further treatment with Rozella sleeping but ‘white and pale’.

The distraught mother said she no longer insisted on anyone treating her daughter immediately because she had already felt like a “plague.”

Rozella then began to vomit.

Her mother Kristina (pictured) wants answers about why her daughter was not treated before

“When we rang the bell no one came and we had to do everything and I tried to find warm blankets because she was cold,” said Maria.

At 3 a.m., the nurses finally took blood for testing and four hours later at 7 a.m. she was taken for a chest X-ray and an ultrasound of the liver.

After this, her mother was told that Rozella has inflammation around her heart, which can occur in children with influenza A, technically known as myocarditis.

Doctors told her she needed to be rushed to Sydney for treatment — with her condition enough to warrant a team of pediatric specialists being deployed in a helicopter from Sydney to pick her up and return her.

But she never left Canberra Hospital.

The little girl had myocarditis, a complication of influenza A

The family was told the plane could not land at the hospital – but images from the same night, taken by another family, show a helicopter landing on the helipad.

The family also says they have not yet received a proper explanation of what happened.

Rozella went into cardiac arrest at Canberra Hospital nearly 30 hours after arriving.

Despite doctors and nurses giving her a full hour of CPR, she did not survive.

“They called us aside and said, ‘She’s gone’… We just had to leave and leave her there with no answers.”

Cardiologist Dr. Ross Walker said that while myocarditis is difficult to diagnose quickly for non-cardiology specialists, it was clear that Rozella’s condition worsened before and after she was admitted to Canberra Hospital.

He said if the condition had been found earlier, there’s a chance she would have responded to treatment.

The coroner confirmed this week that there will be an inquest into Rozella’s death.

The family is calling for more action by bureaucrats to relive the strain on the hospital system.

They want a special children’s hospital to be built in Canberra – a facility that could have saved Rozella’s life.

Rozella’s (pictured) family wants to see a specialist children’s hospital built in Canberra

ACT Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith said in the ACT parliament that she had not contacted the family because she does not know them personally.

Opposition health spokeswoman Leanne Castley has met the family.

“We’ve been hearing about this story for a few hours. This family is heartbroken. This is truly tragic,’ said Mrs Castley.

“A family has been completely destroyed and their little five-year-old girl is not at home.”

Nurses and midwives across Australia have held protests in recent months, saying they are exhausted by unworkable nurse-to-patient relationships and need more support.