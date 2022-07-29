Little Gems Childcare, Maryborough death: Covid-19 anti-vaxxers seize on death of boy, two

Violent anti-vaxxers have come under fire after falsely claiming the tragic death of a toddler at a Queensland daycare center was due to the Covid-19 vaccine.

The town of Maryborough, on the state’s Fraser Coast, is still reeling nine days after the death of a two-year-old boy at the Little Gems Childcare and Early Learning Center on July 20.

Queensland police last week stressed to the Daily Mail Australia that the death is not being treated as suspicious.

Those police assurances have done nothing to stop anti-vaxxers from weighing in on the tragedy by falsely suggesting online that it was due to the Covid vaccine.

A two-year-old boy died on July 20 at the Little Gems Childcare and Early Learning Center in Maryborough (pictured)

It comes after a website known to be spreading misinformation claimed in a headline that the toddler was “completely stabbed” and “mysteriously” died.

The online article spurred anti-vaxxer readers into action — spreading lies about the case on Facebook, Twitter, Reddit and Telegram.

But their wild conspiracy theories have since been debunked – because no Covid-19 vaccine is currently available in Australia for children under 5, and sources close to the family have also not said the child had been vaccinated.

The Moderna vaccine was tentatively approved by the Therapeutic Goods Administration on July 19, a day before the boy died, for use in children aged 6 months to five years.

An investigation by ABC’s fact checker Checkmate While it is possible that the boy was vaccinated abroad, there was no corroborating evidence to prove it.

Queensland Police have reiterated its position that “preliminary investigation indicates the death is not suspicious”.

Police have emphasized that the toddler’s death at the childcare center is not being treated as suspicious

It comes as the city continues to struggle to cope with the tragedy.

A mother who arrived at the childcare center on the day of the boy’s death to collect her child told the Courier Mail that the crying staff inside were “absolutely beside themselves”.

“I can’t help but feel tremendous pain for the parents,” she said.

“Imagine taking your child to daycare and never seeing them again.”

She added that her three-year-old daughter loved going to the nursery and all the staff.

She said the staff would feel like they’ve “lost a child too” after taking care of every child and “really taking care of the kids.”