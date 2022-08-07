Little Brown Bear blows away field in the Group One Keeneland Stakes by rocketing to win  

Little Big Bear catapulted to 5-1 cronyism for next season’s 2000 Guineas after blowing away a quality field with an explosive performance in the Group One Keeneland Stakes at the Curragh.

Jockey Ryan Moore didn’t have to ask for maximum effort as the 13-8 shot, trained by Aidan O’Brien, rocketed to a seven-length win.

The race was billed as the hottest two-year-old showdown yet this season.

Ryan Moore celebrates with Little Brown Bear after his Group One Keeneland Stakes win

Little Brown Bear won by seven lengths over second-placed Persian Force in Curragh

Second was Persian Force, winner of the ring in July at Newmarket, third was Shartash, who had landed the Railway Stakes at Curragh, and fourth was Bradsell, who had been the subject of glowing training reports in the wake of his impressive win at Coventry Stakes . at Royal Ascot.

Moore said, “He couldn’t have been more impressive. The horses that came here looked like they were in good form in the book and it looked like a strong race but he was on another level.

‘It is a very exciting horse. There’s a good chance he’ll be a Guineas horse next year, but we’ll get this season out of the way first. He does it all on sheer ability – I don’t have to do anything to him.’

Little Big Bear was beaten by a short head on his debut, but won his subsequent four races, showing his speed to win the five-furlong Windsor Castle Stakes at Royal Ascot.

The horse, ridden by Ryan Moore, is now the favorite for next season’s Guineas race in 2000

Saturday’s race was over six furlongs and a further step in the journey is now an option for the Group One National Stakes back at the Curragh next month.

Both pedigree and running style, the mile of the 2,000 Guineas should be well within Little Big Bear’s reach. O’Brien, who won the Phoenix Stakes for the 18th time, revealed that the colt overcame a race fear before being allowed to run after kicking a wall, forcing a shoe to be replaced.

The trainer added: “Ryan said it was all over when he let him go. He’s progressed from every run.’

Bradsell ridden by Hollie Doyle had a potential excuse for his run and fourth place when he stumbled leaving the starting boxes.