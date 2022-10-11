Lithgow NSW shooting: Man shot by police outside of Lithgow Hospital

<!–

A knife-wielding man has been shot by police outside a hospital as they tried to arrest him.

In a statement from NSW Police to Daily Mail Australia, the shooting was confirmed to have taken place ‘outside Lithgow Hospital on the Great Western Highway’ in the NSW Central Tablelands.

“Initial reports suggest police shot a man – who was allegedly armed with a knife – while trying to arrest him,” NSW Police said in a statement.

A knife-wielding man has been shot dead outside Lithgow Hospital (pictured) in the NSW Central Tablelands. He is believed to have been shot in the stomach around 11am on Tuesday

He is believed to have been shot in the stomach around 11am on Tuesday. 9 News reported.

“The man was assessed by emergency services at the scene”, reads the police statement.

‘There are no outstanding persons.’

Members of the public are also being urged by police to avoid the area – with a major operation underway at the scene.

According to a statement from the Law Enforcement Conduct Commission: “The NSWPF is investigating the circumstances of the incident and this investigation will be reviewed by the Professional Standards Command.”