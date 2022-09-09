Listeners praise Radio 1’s Greg James for his comforting speech following the Queen’s death

Fans have hailed Radio 1’s Greg James as a ‘national hero’ after he delivered a tender speech this week following the death of Her Majesty The Queen.

The 36-year-old host spoke during Friday’s breakfast show, a day after the beloved Monarch passed away at the age of 96.

Many listeners praised Greg for his honesty when he spoke about how society struggles to talk about grief and death.

One listener wrote to say her own four-year-old son struggled to understand the situation and had “many questions” as the nation went into mourning.

Greg said, “Death is something we all have a hard time talking about. When I watched the news last night, a personal death immediately came to mind and that’s disturbing – it’s a disturbing thing. So whatever you’re feeling today, it’s okay to feel those ways.”

“And also a lot of respect for everyone who sends messages about who should go to work and do normal and do what you do every day.”

He went on to say that Radio 1 was there for those who needed ‘normality’ and to comfort them with the sound of familiar voices.

The show’s producer, Dino Sofos, shared a clip of the speech, writing: “I never understood why pop stations had to switch to playing the national anthem and crunchy obit tapes.”

‘Almost as if the presenters can’t be trusted. Radio is about authenticity and connecting with your audience, as @gregjames masterfully demonstrates this morning’.

While fellow host Adele Roberts wrote, “No one should control your feelings,” Greg James said well. Radio 1 provides the necessary comfort right now. There’s no right way to feel or act or be…we’ve all been through so much over the years, so allow yourself to feel/react however you want.”

While listeners agreed with one writing, ‘Greg James hit the note perfectly on Radio 1, which captures the listeners’ thoughts as well as his own’.

And another wrote: ‘Greg James is a natural treasure in my opinion, whatever your opinion of the Queen or Monarchy. His genuine class and understanding of this country and the strange feeling that many people are waking up to today radiates through. Well done Gregory.

More fans agreed: “Greg James proves this morning why he is the best presenter of his generation. Reflecting the mood without dictating it, gloomy without being tame’.

‘I’m still listening to Radio! in the morning, purely for Greg James’s foolishness before I go to work. It doesn’t matter what your feelings are for the queen of the royal family and how you feel today. Greg speaks so well and captures the mood perfectly’.

“Greg James was another all round good egg today, threw it well and was sensitive to opening up the conversation about loss in general.”

It comes as Britain today mourns the death of its beloved monarch, Queen Elizabeth II. After a remarkable 70 years on the throne, the longest reigning royal family died ‘peacefully’ yesterday at the age of 96 in Balmoral, Scotland.

Her death sparked an immediate and huge outburst of emotion, with thousands of heartbroken mourners gathered in front of the gates of Buckingham Palace and other royal buildings last night.

At one point, a rendition of “God Save The Queen” rang out among the mourners, followed by cheers of “Long Live The King.”

Others laid flowers outside Windsor Castle – where the Queen had spent much of her time following the death of her beloved husband, Prince Philip, last April.

And as a sign of the Queen’s considerable global influence and appeal, royal fans laid flowers outside British embassies, including in Washington, Berlin and Oslo.

Senior royals rushed to be at the Queen’s bedside on Thursday but failed to reach Balmoral in time for her death, it is believed.

Only her eldest children, Prince Charles and Princess Anne, who were already in Scotland at the time of the monarch’s sudden deterioration, were able to make it to the royal estate before her death, sources said.

Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, his wife Sophie and Prince William all flew from Berkshire on a private jet to Aberdeen on Thursday as they raced to Balmoral to see her. But it is clear that they did not reach the estate before she died.

Prince Harry, who was due to attend a charity event in London with his wife Meghan on Thursday, also tried to reach Balmoral on time. But he arrived at 8pm, nearly an hour and a half after the public was notified of the Queen’s death.

The Queen’s son, Charles, the former Prince of Wales, is now King Charles III, while Prince William inherited the title from his father and is now, along with his wife, called the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge. William is now also the ‘heir’ to the British throne.