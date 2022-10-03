Listeners may adapt to speaker-specific acoustics, study shows

Credit: Pixabay/CC0 public domain



Phonetic convergence, or phonetic imitation, is a form of speech production in which a speaker’s speech becomes similar to that of the person with whom he or she is speaking. In a recent article published in the journal Voice communicationresearchers examined whether and how people who work together become more similar as they work.

Authors Tifani Biro, postdoctoral researcher at the University of Pennsylvania; Navin Viswanathan, professor of communication sciences and disorders at Penn State; and Joseph C. Toscano, an associate professor of psychological and brain sciences at Villanova University, found that phonetic convergence was more likely when people participated in interesting work than when they did something less engaging. Although the phenomenon of phonetic convergence is well documented, researchers are still studying how and why it occurs.

“One of the interesting questions in speech communication is how speakers can differentiate for their listeners,” Viswanathan said.

Participants in this study were paired up and given a highly engaging or less engaging task to complete together. The study participants worked together to navigate a computer game. Without being able to see each other, one person was given a list of words spoken to the other person to complete a series of puzzles throughout the game. The very engaging task in the activity took place in the game Minecraft where the participants had to use the words to maneuver a character through a graphical environment. The less engaging task in the activity presented the same words in blocks with no graphical environment.

“This kind of shift in phonetic convergence shows that speech sounds from one person are starting to approach those of the people they’re listening to,” Viswanathan said.

Some researchers think this happens because of connections within human speech production systems. Researchers believe that phonetic convergence can help people build a relationship, allowing them to present themselves as socially desirable.

Influences on phonetic convergence

The researchers found that task engagement affected phonetic convergence. The findings suggest that the degree of phonetic convergence on certain acoustic features may be influenced by how engaged participants are in their environment.

Other factors seem to influence phonetic convergence, such as linguistic messages.

“If someone says, ‘Hey, the dog is on the bed,’ phonetic content can influence the message. A person can just state a fact, or they can allude to another person to get the dog off the bed. We can We learn a lot about a speaker when we listen to them,” says Viswanathan. In addition, other talker factors such as gender, race, and conversational role appear to influence convergence.

While this work is a first step, the researchers said, a full understanding of how phonetic convergence occurs will study participants from diverse backgrounds. Viswanathan explained that most linguistic studies have focused on Western college students because those populations are easy to collect at universities where this research is often conducted. However, phonetic convergence can work differently when people come from different cultures or when one person has a speech-related disability.

“It’s one thing to focus on the sound level, but other things happen at the language level, such as using words that someone doesn’t normally use,” Viswanathan said.

The research establishes a framework for understanding not only interactions between how people communicate, but may also be valuable in helping people with communication disorders. Insights gained from studying two people without communication disabilities cannot be translated to those who face communication challenges, beyond understanding how individuals from different backgrounds communicate.

In future studies, researchers will need to study people with heterogeneous backgrounds and abilities to build sound theories about how phonetic convergence works.

More information:

Tifani Biro et al, The influence of task engagement on phonetic convergence, Voice communication (2022). Tifani Biro et al, The influence of task engagement on phonetic convergence,(2022). DOI: 10.116/j.specom.2022.02.002

Provided by Pennsylvania State University

