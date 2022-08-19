Listen to the life-saving triple-0 call made by a schoolgirl from Helensvale, Gold Coast

<!–

A nine-year-old girl saved her mother’s life by calling triple-0 and performing CPR after she stopped breathing.

Charli Johnson spoke to emergency medical service Anne Barklimore after her mother, Sharon Williams, passed out last month at their home in Helensvale on the northern Gold Coast, Queensland.

Extraordinary audio revealed the schoolgirl calmly taking instructions on the phone as the doctor guided her through the resuscitation process.

Charli pumped her mother’s chest as paramedics drove to the scene of the accident last month (pictured, an ambulance from Queensland)

‘My mother woke up at 6:30 this morning,’ Charli told Mrs Barklimore. “She was throwing up. I had to make my own lunch and stuff.’

‘She slept all day. She just got up, opened the door, knelt on the floor and just passed out.’

Mrs. Barklimore instructed Charli to perform CPR after the girl revealed that the situation could turn out for the worst.

“I don’t think she’s breathing anymore,” Charli said.

The schoolchild (pictured) did the compressions as instructed over the phone by emergency medical service provider Anne Barklimore

Then Mrs. Barklimore led Charli through the steps of CPR.

“Place the heel of your hand on the sternum in the center of the chest…pump the chest hard and fast,” she said.

“Count out loud so I can count with you — I want you to do the compressions over and over. Do not give up.’

The couple counted the compressions together and Mrs. Barklimore told Charli that her mother would be proud of her.

Finally, Charli’s mother can be heard making noises in the audio released by the Queensland Ambulance Service as an ambulance approached the scene.

On Friday, the schoolgirl met Mrs. Barklimore and the paramedics who cared for her mother.

“She saved her mother’s life that day,” Ms. Barklimore said of the schoolgirl’s efforts.

“She answered the questions calmly and directly—that’s so important.”

Drew Hebbron of the Queensland Ambulance Service presented the young girl with a certificate of appreciation for courage and composure.