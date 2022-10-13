‘Listen, sweetheart’ – Jordan grills Warren on Fury vs Chisora 3

Simon Jordan is clearly disappointed that Anthony Joshua has been replaced by Derek Chisora ​​as Tyson Fury’s next opponent, letting Frank Warren know.

It looked like boxing fans would finally get the fight they craved after Fury called out Joshua after his loss in a rematch with Oleksandr Usyk.

Getty Fury vs Joshua Negotiations Started Well But Quickly Relapsed Into Chaos

It was not to be, however, as negotiations collapsed after delays in signing the contracts and promoters on both sides began publicly blaming each other.

A deal has since been reported to be struck with heavyweight veteran, Chisora. Warren told talkSPORT: “Looks like it’s going to be Derek Chisora, he’s the highest fighter we can get.”

It is the third time the couple has fought. In the first fight, Fury won by unanimous decision in 2011 before following it up with a win in 2014.

This is undoubtedly a mismatch and the news has been met with disappointment from boxing fans none more so than Simon Jordan, who questioned Warren on talkSPORT.

“Listen, honey,” Jordan said to Warren. “You know I love you and I am a great admirer of yours. This is like a party and famine mentality, this is a puppy.

“Nobody wants to see Tyson Fury fight Derek Chisora, they would rather see him fight maybe Andy Ruiz or Frank Sanchez.

Fury was totally dominant in his first two fights with Chisora ​​and it’s hard to see a third fight go any different

“I know Frank Sanchez will not be available next week so it may be difficult but this is not a great Frank.”

Warren replied: “He has to fight this year, we tried to make two important fights, they both failed. Nothing to do with Tyson, nothing to do with us, so this is where we are now.

“He can’t have one fight in a year, he last fought in April which means it will be more or less a year out of the ring by the time this fight with Usyk starts.

“He’s got to fight and he’ll fight, we’ve said that from day one. Derek will give a good picture of himself, but I also see what it’s like Simon. I don’t think anyone can beat there Tyson Fury.”