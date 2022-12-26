List of the Best Gas Can For Long-Term Storage

Let’s say you are planning to go cross-country road trip over the weekend. You have plenty of miles to drive and a one-time full tank isn’t enough. So, you need to keep some extra fuel in the car because fuel stations could be far away and you wouldn’t want to end up in a bad situation in the middle of the road, especially in the winter season. Keeping some fuel or gas stashed in your car can come in handy in those situations and allow you to make it to any nearby town. Most people who go on such trips usually keep plunger solvent cans and get them filled before going on a long journey. But if you are going on your own for the first time, make sure to get a good quality plunger solvent can so that you could carry some extra fuel for the road trip. If you don’t have one, then it is best that you buy one before going on the road trip.

What to look for in a gas can before buying?

To buy the best gas can for long-term storage, you need to know what is it that makes the gas can safe enough to carry in a car. You could need it any time during the drive, so it has to be safe when you use it.

Built-in pump: Usually, they come with a built-in pump that can be used to quickly put gas in the car tank.

Size: The size of a gas can matters. These can store from 1 to 5 gallons of gas. Some cans are tall, and some are short. Based on the canister size, these could be used for various purposes, but you should ensure that they can be used to refuel.

Material: Gas can could be made of plastic or metal material. Just make sure that whatever you buy is safe and doesn’t cause any leakage if the gas can is dropped on the floor.

Safety: The gas cans have the risk of catching fire immediately, so their safety is important. Their lid must feature spring-loaded closure as a safety.

Now that we know the basic feature that is important in the best gas can for long-term storage, let’s talk about the top 2 in the market right now.

Justrite 7210120 AccuFlow 1 Gallon Type II Red Safety

In our list, the top spot is secured by Justrite AccuFlow 1 Gallon Type II Red Safety. It is long-lasting and a safe one. It features an amazing safe-squeeze trigger handle that allows you to pour out gas easily and in a controlled manner. It also has a 9-inch hose that can fit into the gas tank for safe pouring. It is a type II gas tank that doesn’t get explode in fire conditions.

SureCan Easy Pour Rotating Nozzle 5 Gallon Gas Can

This one has a rotating nozzle that allows you to hold the tank at a comfortable angle while pouring. It features a 6-layered design that makes it the most durable plastic tank. With a top handle and bottom grip, it also features a childproof cap.