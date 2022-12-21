List of presents for the NJ Gov REVEALED: including chocolate penis and cufflinks from Donald Trump

It looks like New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has been on Santa’s nice list since taking office!

Since 2018, Murphy, 65, has received nearly 800 gifts from his constituents, including some questionable gifts like a chocolate penis and a beer pong game.

Not only did he receive jokes, however, he also received well-meaning and personal gifts from some of the A-list of the US, including engraved cufflinks from former President Donald Trump and books from Oprah.

Although Murphy’s office declined to speculate as to why anyone would send a graphic chocolate gift, his spokesman said North Jersey. com that he “remains humble and grateful for the generosity of so many New Jersey residents and other individuals who have sent gifts during his tenure.”

“The governor is honored to receive these items on behalf of the state. These gestures represent the very best of the people who live, work and study here, as well as all those who are otherwise connected to New Jersey – reflecting the culture, diversity and generosity of our great state,” Peace continued.

While accepting political gifts can be a sensitive subject, the New Jersey Governor’s office does not allow Murphy to keep the gifts until after his term in office.

During his term, the donations are inventoried and owned by the state. After leaving office, the Democrat will be allowed to purchase all gifts at fair market value, NorthJersey.com reported.

If anything is left over, the State Museum will sift through it and take any items of historical significance with it.

However, Murphy is allowed to keep gifts from relatives and old personal friends during his term, as long as they are not government agents and do not further the governor’s duties.

It’s unclear if the gifts he received from his A-list friends should be kept.

Chocolate penis

Not a gift you expect under the tree, but what Murphy got: he got a chocolate penis from one of his constituents

The chocolate is even packaged in a discreet package, making the recipient unaware of the surprise inside

While it’s unclear who sent the explicit gift to Murphy, the chocolate coin is for sale $24.

The self-described “joke” gift is quite popular among gift givers who wish to remain anonymous because the product has sold out.

Even more hilarious is that the chocolate is packaged in a discreet box, making the recipient unaware of the phallic gift they are about to receive until it is opened.

Donald Trump cufflinks

Former President Donald Trump gifted Murphy cufflinks (stock image) with his initials on them, reading: ‘PDM custody’

While they weren’t always the best of friends at one time, as Murphy often targeted Trump for his policies early in his first term as governor, they grew closer during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite initial grievances, Trump sent Murphy a thoughtful gift of cufflinks in February 2018, a month after taking office.

The cufflinks were reportedly attached to a note with the governor’s initials, which read, “PDM custody,” according to NorthJersey.com.

Tolkien novel by Stephen Colbert

After appearing on Colbert’s show in 2018, the late night show donated hi, a JRR Tolkien book (stock image) after the couple jokingly referred to Central Jersey as Naria, which is often compared to Tolken’s books

In June 2018, Murphy appeared on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert to discuss whether Central Jersey was even a real place.

Murphy said in the clip that Central Jersey is “maybe” the state of Narnia and that’s where it was.

The fun clip must have stayed with Colbert, who later sent Murphy a novel by JRR Tolkien. Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings series has been largely compared to CS Lewis’ The Chronicles of Narnia.

While it’s unclear which of Tolkien’s novels sent Colbert, it appears that the nighttime host sent him on another mission outside of Central Jersey.

Books by Oprah

Oprah also gifted him a book (pictured: one of hers), but it’s unclear if she showed up at his doorstep with one of her cookbooks or just a novel from her book club.

Murphy certainly won’t be bored this Christmas. It seems the stars are happy to send the governor fresh reading material, perhaps to mix it up a bit between the piles of legislation on his desk.

It’s unclear which book Oprah gifted him, but she has plenty of cookbooks to choose from from her own collection and from her book club.

Single use plastic bags

After enacting a ban on plastic bags in New Jersey state, a few voters reportedly sent the governor some bags (Photo: Tesco bag)

After plastic bags were banned in the state of New Jersey, a few voters sent the governor some.

The law took effect on May 4, 2022, following their New York neighbor, who did it a few years earlier.

Even more controversially, New Jersey supermarkets are only allowed to sell reusable plastic bags. Single-use paper cannot be carried in supermarkets larger than 2,500 square feet.

Rutgers football helmet of head coach Greg Schiano

Whether he’s dodging Republicans or football players, he’s ready. Rutgers Head Coach Greg Schiano gifted him a team helmet

Getting a beating from the Republican Party? Greg Schiano has Murphy covered.

The head coach of the Rutgers football team presented the governor with a helmet. According to NorthJersey.com, he also received a jersey from the Devils and FC Bayern.

Bear Pong

Not another boring political party – another one of the governor’s voters gifted him a game of beer pong

Another fun gift the father of three received was a game of beer pong. While it is not known who the gift came from, it could certainly brighten up some political events.

It is unclear when he received the gift and why.