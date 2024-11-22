Revealed: The star-studded list of celebrities attending the Las Vegas Grand Prix

The Las Vegas Grand Prix is ​​underway in Nevada, with stars from around the world attending the mega car race from one of America’s most important cities.

The Vegas event is one of three American races on the Formula 1 schedule.

This year, events have already taken place in Austin, which serves as the US Grand Prix, and Miami.

It is the second year of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, and another event on the Formula 1 calendar is planned for the city next year.

The event will remain on the Formula 1 schedule indefinitely, with the Las Vegas Strip included in the route.

Here are some of the celebrities attending the extravaganza in Sin City.

Actor Sylvester Stallone is at the Las Vegas Grand Prix to get in on the Formula 1 action

This is the second year of the Las Vegas Grand Prix and the end of the road race is not yet in sight

Sylvester Stallone

The famous actor, best known for his roles as Rocky Balboa and Conan the Barbarian, was already in action on the Vegas Strip.

Stallone has been described in the past as a big Formula 1 fan, having attended various races around the world.

Stallone’s role as Joe Tanto in the film ‘Driven’ is seen as crucial to F1’s rising popularity in the United States.

Gordon Ramsay

The Michelin-starred chef is often in Las Vegas as he has several restaurants in the destination city.

Instead of standing in line at one of his fine dining restaurants around town, like ‘Hell’s Kitchen,’ he checks out many of his compatriots on the court.

Ramsay has attended many Formula 1 events as his affinity for racing was evident.

There’s no word on whether he’ll call one of the drivers an idiot sandwich.

Chef Gordon Ramsay stopped working the line at one of his many restaurants to attend

Paul Mescal

The Oscar-nominated actor has said in the past that he has a ‘nerdy’ obsession with Formula 1 and appeared in Vegas this week.

Mescal is currently making headlines for his starring role in ‘Gladiator II’, where he appears in the film alongside Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal and others.

Mescal is also an Olivier Award winner for his role in “A Streetcar Named Desire,” which he will perform again on Broadway next year.

Tommy Hilfiger

The iconic fashion designer was also in Las Vegas for the Grand Prix.

His designs are among the best known in American fashion and date from the 1980s.

Hilfiger has been a lifelong Formula 1 fan and has introduced several designs to his collection that are influenced by the sport.

Mescal is a famous actor currently making headlines for his starring role in ‘Gladiator II’

Iconic fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger was among the A-List guests at the Las Vegas event

Alex Rodriguez

Rodriguez is one of the best baseball players of all time and took time from his analyst duties for Fox Sports to be in Las Vegas.

A-Rod had not had much exposure to F1 before the 2022 Miami Grand Prix, where he said he had never seen anything like it.

Rodriguez has been advocating for induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame for years, but has been denied entry due to his admission of steroid use.

Snoop Dogg

The rap mogul will have to be in Los Angeles shortly after attending the Grand Prix to fulfill his duties as a coach on ‘The Voice’.

But Snoop Dogg is in his element taking in all the divine things in Las Vegas.

He overtook Lewis Hamilton at the Paris Olympics and has attended a number of Formula 1 races in the past.

The mogul took some time away from his coaching duties during the singing competition ‘The Voice’

Baseball legend Alex Rodriguez is one of the most iconic American athletes of this century

Emily Ratajkowski

The famous model and actress who first rose to fame with her appearance in Robin Thicke’s music video for ‘Blurred Lines’ is in Las Vegas.

The 33-year-old has since performed gigs across the country and her popularity has only grown.

Ratajkowski has previously been to a few F1 races in Miami and Monaco.

Paris Hilton

One of the most famous celebrities of the early 2000s was also spotted in Las Vegas.

The great-granddaughter of the founder of the Hilton hotel chain attended the Las Vegas Grand Prix last year and a McLaren-sponsored F1 event in July.

Hilton has remained in the spotlight despite “The Simple Life” being off the air for 17 years.

Model Emily Ratajkowski has become more interested in Formula 1 in recent years

One of the celebrities who finds her way to the circuit because she lives in Las Vegas is Hilton

Michael Phelps

Phelps is one of the greatest American athletes of all time and has become more interested in Formula 1 with the sport’s renewed interest in the United States.

Phelps is the most decorated Olympian of all time with 28 medals, including 23 gold medals.

Phelps has attended the most American F1 races in recent years.

Ludacris

The famous rapper and actor was close to cars traveling at high speeds earlier in his career.

Ludacris’ role in the ‘Fast & Furious’ film series has many similarities with Formula 1.

Ludacris has previously attended the Miami and Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Possibly the most dominant swimmer of all time, Michael Phelps, was spotted on the track

Another famous rapper in Ludacris has previously expressed an interest in fast and furious cars

Terry Crews

Crews, a famous actor and former NFL player, headed out to get an up-close look at the Formula 1 action.

Crews made headlines last year for attending his first F1 event in Hungary.

When Crews is not on the race track, he is now best known as the host of “America’s Got Talent.”

Xandra Pohl

By splitting her time as a model and DJ, Pohl has kept her presence at Formula 1 races just inside the United States in Miami and Las Vegas.

She is rumored to be dating former NFL star Danny Amendola.

Pohl’s career as a DJ is taking off as she opened for Galantis’ show at this year’s US Open.

Famous actor and TV host Terry Crews just wrapped up the final season of ‘America’s Got Talent’

Xandra Pohl, a model, has appeared at numerous A-List events in recent months

Seth Rogen, a comedy actor, was present at the last American Formula 1 event

Set Rogen

The comedic actor has starred in some of the funniest films of this century. He has also been nominated for an Emmy and a Golden Globe.

Unlike everyone else on this list, this is Rogen’s first time at a Formula 1 event.

Rogen is perhaps best known for his roles in ‘Knocked Up’ and ‘Pam & Tommy’.